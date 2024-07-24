Norwalk Board of Education appoints new principals for South Norwalk Elementary and P-Tech High

Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella at the Board of Education special meeting on July 23.

Parents with children attending Norwalk Public Schools in September can say hello to two new principals, Randall Austin of South Norwalk Elementary and Beth Furnari of P-Tech High School.

Austin was a South Norwalk student who grew up in the area. He started his career at Kendall Elementary School as a kindergarten paraprofessional from 2013 to 2014, and was “briefly” the assistant principal of South Norwalk Elementary, said Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella.

“I do not take this lightly, the role that I have… I’m so excited for the work ahead because it has begun.” Austin said.

Furnari was the assistant principal at P-Tech High School. Dr. Estrella said, “We received a letter from her SGC [School Government Council] asking her to be appointed as principal because of so many great qualities.”

The motion to appoint both principals was unanimously approved by the Board of Education on Tuesday.

In addition to the principal appointments, the board announced the appointments of Kayshawnia Wilson Torres as Assistant Principal of Kendall College & Career Academy and Maryann S. Murillo as Assistant Principal of Nathan Hale Middle School. Both were also unanimously approved.

The meeting also saw Denise Altro-Dixon appointed the district’s new Human Resources director. Lunda Asmani, Chief Financial Officer of Norwalk Public Schools, explained that Altro-Dixon was chosen out of 30 candidates.

“I’m excited to continue my passion and help employees further develop their careers. I’ll be there in a couple of weeks, ready to hit the ground running,” Altro-Dixon said.

Everyone on the board agreed to appoint her except for BOE member Howard White.

Members were expecting to vote for a STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art, and math] supervisor for P-Tech High School, but Dr. Estrella said, “We’re going to pull that piece out because we haven’t finalized the candidacy for that role. We will hopefully present that candidate during our first September meeting.” She also announced that there will be vacancies for an assistant principal at South Norwalk Elementary and Cranbury, and potential candidates for those positions will be presented in September.

Addressing the district’s operational needs, the board approved the Food Services Management Co. Contract with Chartwell for the 2024-25 school year.

The Board also took steps to finalize infrastructure projects by approving plans, specifications, and professional cost estimates for removing underground storage tanks at Brookside Elementary School and Tracey Magnet School. Connecticut mandated the removal of the tanks because they had expired. At Tracey Magnet School, the project will include boiler igniter conversions to ensure the safety and efficiency of the school’s heating system.

“It’s standard. We’ve done several and only have three other locations after this,” said Sandra Faioes, Deputy Superintendent.