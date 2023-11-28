Norwalk Board of Health Gets First Look at Community Wellbeing Dashboard

A look a the proposed dashboard from the Health Department.

Curious what the asthma rates are in your neighborhood or what part of the city has been most impacted by a natural disaster? A new city dashboard that’s currently in the works will soon provide those answers.

Brian Weeks, program director of epidemiology and informatics for the Norwalk Health Department, unveiled a draft version of the dashboard at the November 28 meeting of the Board of Health.

The goal of the dashboard is to become a central health-information hub for use by members of the public, by city departments to apply for grants, and by community partners to help show areas of need, Weeks said.

“It makes it really easy for us as well as for any other city departments, community partners, any residents that are interested in looking at this information, it’s all in one place,” he said. “And so it makes it much easier from an awareness and just information standpoint for everybody.”

Health Director Deanna D’Amore said that the idea for the dashboard came from the work the department does with Nuvance Health to periodically produce a community health assessment for the region.

“Now that we have Brian on board, we’re trying to see how can we supplement that and get more local information,” D’Amore said.

The dashboard will be available live to the public after feedback is collected. Weeks said. It’s not currently live for the public, as Weeks said they’re still collecting feedback, but he said that Meantime, he said, some they’ve shown it to internal city departments and some community partners that have seen it have said, many of whom said that they’d like to mimic the dashboard in their communities.

The dashboard relies on three main sources of data: the CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System/PLACES, the DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey, and the CDC Social Vulnerability Index.

A look at one view on the dashboard. (Courtesy of the Norwalk Board of Health)

The CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System asks participants “a multitude of questions,” Weeks said, such as health outcomes, risky behaviors—like engaging in unprotected sex—and prevention measures, such as exercise and primary care visits.

“The data that’s presented is for the city itself, and then also for the census tract, or neighborhood for the city of Norwalk, and so we have kind of a nice breakdown geographically for the city itself, kind of understanding what the situation is by neighborhoods,” he said. “Somebody can kind of go through here, select whatever they may be interested in better understanding. A big one is cardiovascular health. And you can see all the different kinds of measures associated with that.”

The DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey is administered in Connecticut. While it doesn’t provide the neighborhood-level breakdowns, Weeks said, it “does give us a really good idea relative to demographics.”

The survey has a variety of questions, ranging from how respondents rate their overall health, how safe they feel in their neighborhood and whether they have access to fresh foods. Users can then see not only the collective answers to these questions throughout the city, but also breakdowns by groups like age and race.

Weeks said that the CDC Social Vulnerability Index aims to look at a census area and identify factors that can make it especially vulnerable to an event like a hurricane or pandemic.

“If you have some sort of calamity or natural disaster, or disease outbreak or some other very concerning event that occurs, it really looks at it from the neighborhood aspect or census tract,” he said. This could help identify \and evaluate the areas of greatest vulnerability and impact, helping determine where to target disaster response.

He also compared the local census data for Norwalk tracking to similar communities across the nation to provide a benchmark for those using the dashboard.

“This is something that kind of informs us and because it’s a really much better idea of what’s going on relative to these neighborhoods, especially the vulnerability,” he said.

A look at how the dashboard will compare Norwalk census tracts to others across the country. (Courtesy of the Norwalk Board of Health)

Both Weeks and D’Amore emphasized that the dashboard will be a living website, which will allow more recent data or different data to be added as needed.

Board of Health member Terry Quell raised a concern that two of the three primary data sources were conducted mainly over the phone.

“I don’t know that I would ever be included in a survey,” she said. “It’s interesting to think about who’s picking up the phone to give the answer.”

Weeks said that this is a limitation with surveys, but noted these were well-respected data sources, particularly when combined with others, like the CDC Social Vulnerability Index, which uses census data.