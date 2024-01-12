Norwalk Board weighs new recreation and park fund

Monday’s Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting on Zoom.

Members of the Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation said they needed more information before a proposal to create a recreation and park revenue fund could move forward.

The proposal from the head of the department, Robert Stowers, would create a separate revenue fund—outside of the city’s general fund.

“The purpose of the park fund is to have a perpetual fund that enables the department to be very opportunistic in producing newly created and evolving programs to generate higher participation and increase revenue,” he told the Board. “Currently, we’re kind of hamstrung by the general fund budget because when opportunities come up, we have to wait a whole fiscal year to get approval. So we are hamstrung, so we have to plan all of our events in advance in order to have the funds and the resources to do it.”

Right now, he said there already is a separate fund that exists for the department—the Play and Learn account, which is the “summer camp account.”

“It is a flexible revolving account which includes revenues and expenditures all rolled together,” the memo read.”

Stowers said that this account needed to be “cleaned up” because it currently mixes both revenues and expenses. By creating a new revenue fund, there would be more transparency and accurate accounting, he said.

“It would give us clear tracking of our revenue—currently when we try and monitor our revenues, they’re all over the place,” he said. “This would put all our revenues into a revenue account. This way all our expenses would be in the general fund and that way we would transfer out of the revenue fund to cover expenses.”

He estimated that the department’s revenues cover about 20% of its expenses. But when the summer camp account is included, it covers about 28% of the department’s expenses.

“What we’re trying to do is put all our revenues in one account and all our expenses because right now the [summer camp] account is sort of a slush fund and I’m uncomfortable with it,” he said. “We’d like to be able to budget those expenses.”

Stowers, who worked in Seattle before coming to Norwalk, said that many large cities had separate park funds. He compared it to a “a revenue source just like grants.”

“The revenue fund would still fund the expenses in the general fund, but it would also be there as a vehicle for opportunistic things that will pop up,” he said. “Pickleball popped up real quick, we weren’t really prepared.”

Still, Board members had questions about how the fund would work, what the money would be spent on, and how funds would be carried over.

“Your explanation, when you speak to this makes a great deal of sense,” BET Chairman Ed Abrams said. “But when I read the one-page I have in our packet, there are too many holes in it to make me comfortable.”

Board member Artie Kassimis said that the proposal reminded him of how Oak Hills Park Authority operated, even though Stowers said that wasn’t the case.

“What if you start losing money, are we going to start bailing you out like Oak Hills with the loans?” he said. “I think Ed, you said it, there’s a lot of loopholes. We need to fill the gaps before I become comfortable with it.”

Mayor Harry Rilling recommended tabling the item to allow for Stowers to bring back more information to the Board on how the fund would work.

“I think it’s a good idea, I think it’s something we need to look at,” he said.