Norwalk BoE approves budget, hears enrollment report

NORWALK, Conn. — The budget for the coming school year was finalized Tuesday with nary a word from Norwalk parents.

“This is the most we’ve ever discussed a budget ever, and it’s great that we really know what’s in it and the community knows what’s in it,” Board of Education Finance Committee Chairwoman Barbara Meyer-Mitchell said. “And I think the fact that there’s nobody here for public comment is a testament to that, everybody knows what they asked for, what they got and why. And that feels good.”

The $208.4 million 2020-21 operating budget includes a two-year phase in for Kendall Elementary’s year-round schooling pilot program and funding for the healthier school start time program. Meyer-Mitchell also noted that, “We were able to meet our enrollment needs and achieve as many goals as we could from our Strategic Operating Plan. I’m very pleased that we were also able to continue to support the ELL (English Language Learner) programming, the robust SpEd rollout of programs and the wellness initiatives, especially around SEL (social-emotional learning) and lunch practice.”

Enrollment update

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski, in his last Board meeting before his retirement, gave an overview of the current enrollment. Norwalk Public Schools had 11,910 students at the end of the school year, a figure that has been stable since the COVID-19 school closure, he said, predicting that enrollment will grow to 12,000-12,100 students in the fall.

“You will notice that our largest cohorts are now in grades six through 10,” he said. “Ninth is the largest. Third is the smallest, however, kindergarten is growing again. And next year, kindergarten will be even larger. So, we see as predicted in our enrollment projections, a school district that will continue to grow, to parallel the city’s growth.”

The projections do not build in immigration, he said. Immigration basically stopped March through June and it’s possible it will increase again. The district is at 15 percent Special Education, slightly more than at the beginning of the year, and the free and reduced lunch population is at 60 percent, “an all-time high.”

In terms of ethnicity:

Black, 15 percent

White, 25 percent

Hispanic, 52 percent

That’s “comparable to beginning of the year” and “fairly predictable,” Adamowski said. Once lift returns to “normal,” after COVID-19, “we’ll see what happens then.”

“I think that the new schools are coming in the nick of time and I’m hoping that the last really acute enrollment issue will be solved, soon by a school in South Norwalk,” Adamowski said. “But I think that, you know, it takes so long to build a school building, all that work of four years ago, three years ago, two years ago, is starting to pay dividends and you’ll see the first evidence of that as Jefferson moves into the lower school at Ponus.”

‘We’re in a good place’

The brief budget reconciliation featured no fireworks, though the beginning of the budget season was fraught with drama as the Board of Education requested a $216 million budget and the Common Council allowed $208.4 million. This represented the largest increase ever, according to the Council. But it meant the Board needed to cut at least $6.6 million from its plans.

The budget factors in a 1 percent carryover from a 2019-20 budget surplus, or $1.5 million. It was approved unanimously, an 8-0-0 vote as Board member Mike Barbis was absent.

“We’re in a really good place. Surprisingly, given the circumstances in the entire world,” Board Chairwoman Sarah LeMieux said. “I think that I’m happy to be where we are. And I’m very thankful to the City for working with us and I think this is really good.”

Meyer-Mitchell thanked City leaders for “understanding that our growing enrollment is still happening, despite a global pandemic.”

The extensive discussion she mentioned was due to an emphasis on student-based budgeting, as individual School Governance Councils hashed out the details for their buildings.

Student transportation services account for $9.1 million of the budget, nearly $400,000 less than 2019-20, although additional services have been added to provide the healthier high school start time adjustments that were planned, and transporting Jefferson Elementary Students to the newly completed Ponus expansion, so that Jefferson can be renovated. It also includes more environmentally friendly school buses, that emit less particulates.

This budget factors in “the results of the re-bidding of the District’s transportation contract, and the savings {achieved} from moving to a new transportation vendor,” Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton’s memo says. Savings are listed as $353,657.

The budget also includes $ 1,354,842 in health insurance savings. Salaries have increased by $ 5,563,735. This includes “contractual increases plus incremental increases and car allowances” and “salary expenses associated with budget goals and program improvements.”

Teachers account for $2,655,069 of that increase.