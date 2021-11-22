Norwalk BoE: Columbus renamed; possible changes to attendance zones detailed

NORWALK, Conn. — From renaming schools to welcoming a new Chief Financial Officer, the Norwalk Board of Education has been busy, even in the first meeting for some. Here’s a roundup:

The name “Columbus” has fallen out of favor and it became obvious that, given everything that’s happening in the country, it was probably time to rename Columbus Magnet School, Principal Medard Thomas said. Coming up with new name was a challenge as “CMS” is a thing, the “C” is important because it’s used to represent “care” in school songs and slogans, but brainstormers came up with a solution.

“Before Columbus school was built, there was a school called Concord School. And it was called Concord School because we’re on Concord Street,” Thomas said.

Concord School was torn down so Columbus could be built in 1938, he said. So the “concord” is relevant because of Concord Street being right there but also, “we looked at the definition of the word ‘concord:’ ‘in accordance, harmony, togetherness.’ And so those are definitions that definitely describe who we are, and what we stand for.”

Through “lots of conversations,” the school community decided Concord Magnet School would be appropriate and even now, when the school is expected to move into the new Ponus Middle School building, the sentiment is, “harmony does not live just on Concord Street, harmony can go anywhere you want,” Thomas said. “So, CMS can follow anywhere.”

The Board unanimously approved the name change, effective the beginning of the next school year.

Thomas and Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten said the name evolution does not represent any change to the curriculum at the magnet school.

“There may be questions about from parts of the community, who may be concerned that this represents a different way that we teach about, for example, Columbus, or Italian Americans. And we want to confirm that that’s not the case,” Hosten said.

Redistricting

With a new neighborhood school for South Norwalk in the works, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella showcased a demographics deep dive by Mike Zuba, Director of Planning at Milone & MacBroom, who’s been studying Norwalk’s population for at least six years.

Zuba outlined “broad assumptions” that would “generate a really well-balanced utilization” of elementary schools to make it a “healthy” 90 to 91% across the district, given a need to “better balance enrollment” as the hoped-for new school wouldn’t have enough seats for all South Norwalk children.

The draft redistricting would send “an area of Wolfpit” to Cranbury Elementary School instead, Zuba said.

Wolfpit was also greenlighted for a name change, a switch to Wolfpit Integrated Arts Academy. This signifies the success of a transition that began in 2017 and the school being ready to offer its arts focus to all Norwalk students, Principal Jackie Aarons said.

Changing the lines so some kids would go to Cranbury instead both frees up space for the arts programming and makes room for students outside of Wolfpit’s attendance zone, Zuba said. It also “achieves the enrollment necessary to support the Cranbury school construction.”

He said, “We’re also looking at having a movement of students that reside in Silvermine, but also traditionally opt out of the program there. They would go directly to Cranbury to help kind of support the enrollment there.”

A Jefferson neighborhood might be moved to Kendall, he said.

About 90 South Norwalk kids could go to Wolfpit under this scenario, according to Zuba.

Zuba said 80 South Norwalk kids go to Wolfpit now under the District 99 arrangement, which has students bused out of their home area because there’s no South Norwalk neighborhood school. About 90 go to Silvermine and 60 go to Tracey.

The redistricting concepts are “written more in sand than stone at this point,” he said.

Board of Education member Sheri McCready Brown said eliminating District 99 might make schools in the predominantly Caucasian areas of Norwalk, like Cranbury, “all white.”

“Based on the preliminary numbers that we saw, of the 2019 numbers, we met the racial balancing criteria. And we will continue to monitor that,” Estrella said.

Board of Education member Erica DePalma asked about the 70/30 ratio at Columbus now, with 30% of the students coming from the surrounding neighborhood.

Estrella said the 30% designation would “slated for Jefferson to address some of the overcrowding that is there.”

Jefferson was renamed Jefferson Marine Science Elementary School, highlighting its collaboration with the Maritime Aquarium.

Asmani grilled about restaurant choices

Lunda Asmani was unanimously confirmed to be Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer as of Dec. 7, filling the role held by Tom Hamilton since 2015.

“It’s like I’m stalking him,” Asmani said, explaining that he became Norwalk director of management and budgets in 2016 after Hamilton created an opening by leaving his role as Norwalk Finance Director to become NPS CFO.

Asmani went to work for New Canaan in 2018 after two years in Norwalk City Hall. Now Hamilton is retiring.

“I feel like I’m chasing him,” Asmani said. “Definitely big shoes to fill.”

Hamilton said he worked with Asmani and he’s confident he’ll do an outstanding job.

“I’ve been working in local government for over 20 years, I’ve learned to adapt to changing environments. I began my career in the Midwest and moved to the northeast,” Asmani said.

His son went to Columbus Magnet School and then P-Tech, and Asmani was on the P-Tech School Governance Council, he said, commenting that he’s an Estrella fan and is looking forward to being on the team doing “exceptional work.”

Board of Education member Godfrey Azima asked Asmani what his favorite restaurant is.

You’ve got to go to Famous Pizza but when it comes to celebrations, his family prefers Banc House, Asmani said.

“It reminds me of my time in the Midwest so that’s our go to spot when we have friends in town. SoNo Seafood is also nice,” he said.

Board of Education member Sherelle Harris said she enjoyed working with Asmani when he was Norwalk director of management and budgets, and, “He’s very streamlined. He truly knows budgets and he’s very patient with those of us who are learning; true professional and just a genuinely nice person.”

It’s not the best time for a personnel search, Hosten said, calling it a “stroke of good luck” that someone with Asmani’s resume and municipal budgeting experience was found “right in our backyard,” a candidate who is also deeply invested in Norwalk.

Ponus

Before the Board voted to send Columbus into the new building at Ponus, Norwalk Federation of Teachers (NFT) First Vice President Joe Giandurco said Ponus Middle School is stretched a little thin, even with the renovated quarters.

“As it is currently constructed, Ponus has already run out of space,” Giandurco said. “We have teachers who teach from carts and are forced to move from room to room to offer instruction. We have multiple special education teachers sharing office space, we have teachers teaching multiple grades and multiple subjects. Some teachers provide instruction on the stage during lunch in an auditorium. These issues are directly related to the limited space.”

Giandurco said this in the context of Columbus/Concord and Ponus needing to work with each other next fall “for the best possible outcomes for our students and within teachers.” They’ll share a cafeteria, an auditorium and playground space, so “careful planning” is needed.

A survey and other thoughts

