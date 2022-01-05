Norwalk BoE endorses super’s budget; chairman votes no

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Board of Education members made a pitch for their recommended 9.1% budget increase Tuesday, while stressing that the City needs to recognize that COVID-19 relief funding will dry up in 18 months.

Last year, the Common Council “flat funded” the Board of Education, a zero percent increase over the 2020-21 budget. NPS was forced to pay some salaries with relief funds, sometimes called “ESSER” for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

BoE members are warning of potential staffing reductions in 2024/25 while highlighting student achievements that they say justify the expense and emphasizing the challenges the kids face because of the pandemic.

“When these federal grant funds expire in about 18 months, we’re going to have very important operating expenses that will need to be transferred to our local budget. And so the question is, how do we get prepared for that? I’m not sure I have the answer. But I think it’s important for us to at least acknowledge tonight,” said Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten.

The Board approved the budget recommended by Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella on an 8-1 vote. While Hosten made many comments supporting the budget he voted against it, citing the City Charter.

“Our City Charter is very clear. In fact, our State Statute is very clear that the Council does not have jurisdiction over how the Board spends its budget. And that’s by design,” Hosten said at one point.

The $227,463,773 budget ask factors in “addressing 50% ESSER funding,” a $7.8 million line that represents a 3.7% budget increase, or 40% of the request hike from the current budget. This is “trying to have a system where we can get to some level funding to read to eliminate the dramatic increase that could be necessary in Fiscal Year 24,” said NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani.

Hosten, who served about 11 months as a Council member, said he’d “like to respect the right and actually the responsibility that our Council members have to actually make that decision on their own and to endorse a budget that we can say will fund the schools for the 2022/23 school year.”

NPS used $7.8 million of a total $35.9 million in ESSER II and ESSER III funds to offset the Council’s flat funding this year, Asmani said.

“Once the ESSER dollars are depleted, we are going to be faced with having to redo engaging in budget cuts that could significantly impact the personnel that we have right now that we desperately need,” Estrella said. That would include school counselors and social workers.

Hosten clarified that, “none of the budget scenarios presented for this year includes any personnel reductions for the coming year.”

ESSER funds are “going to run out, we can’t just have these impossible funds coming from nowhere. And the cuts and the possibility of the cuts that are just going to be taking away, teachers in front of students is just too crucial,” BoE member Janine Randolph said, after endorsing the expenditures in Estrella’s budget.

“Every year, we fight for the same things, we fight for more. We are behind. And now we’re really, really behind with this pandemic,” BoE Vice Chairwoman Diana Carpio said. “… If we don’t move forward with some type of help, we will be cutting stuff, we will be cutting resources. And where does that leave us? Instead of moving forward, we would be moving backwards.”

“I don’t think that we can afford to have that kind of expenditure, meaning human capital, leaving our school buildings, it’s very expensive to backfill these people,” BoE member Kara Baekey said.

‘Return on investment’

Hosten said Estrella “has actually cut a lot out of the initial budget from what we’re seeing tonight… there were budget requests from different departments in the district that were not included in this recommended budget.”

BoE member Sheri McCready Brown listed NPS accomplishments and challenges.

“Unlike our other neighboring school districts, 59 different languages are spoken in our district … we have 70 different countries that are represented,” she said, adding that NPS has earned the Connecticut Seal of Biliteracy.

“Many people inquire about our college list,” she said. “We’ve got students who are attending four-year colleges like UConn, Southern, Howard, Stanford, Cornell, and UPenn. We also have students attending Norwalk Community College and Housatonic. We’ve got students who’ve been accepted to some of the Ivys, including Columbia and Dartmouth.”

Brien McMahon High School Senior Paul Buellesbach was named a National Merit Scholarship Corporation Semifinalist and a P-Tech student, Tom McCarthy, received the Norwalk Community College Presidential Award for Excellence, McCready Brown said. Even during COVID, West Rocks Middle School students placed first in the Odyssey of the Mind competition and other students competed in Invention Convention, moving on to the national level.

Continuing, she noted student success in the Fairfield Regional Connecticut History Day competition, two BMHS students who placed second in the Lockheed Martin Global Cyber Security competition and five students who made it into the Connecticut Music Educators Association Allstate Ensemble Group.

“I just wanted to make sure that our taxpayers, our families, our government leaders, Council members, Board of Estimate and Taxation people are aware of what our return on investment is, because we’ve got a lot of good things happening in the district,” she said.

‘Is it conscionable?’

Hosten said the budget doesn’t represent a wish list. “This is this is what we need to do the work that we’re here to do.”

While in the past, City-side leaders have suspected the Board of Education was “guilty of asking for more than we need as a bargaining tool… I can guarantee you that there’s not a thing, this budget that I don’t think is vital to the continued operations of our schools,” Hosten said. “We should think about the long-term impact of moving some of the operating costs that are being covered by federal grants right now to our local budget.”

McCready Brown mentioned the City’s fund balance, sometimes called the Rainy Day Fund, and the City’s triple A bond rating.

Hosten said, “If our fund balance continues to grow even through this difficult time, the question I think that, you know, perhaps our City leaders need to answer is: Is it conscionable to keep so much of our tax dollars in in a Rainy Day Fund, and not use it in this rainiest of days?”

“We have to take into consideration is the efforts and the work that our team has been putting forward in the midst of this pandemic,” Estrella said. “It’s very difficult for people to do their job effectively as challenging as it is currently with all of the factors that have been added to the load of things that people have to take into consideration. And on top of that, have to worry about potentially being out of a job once these resources are depleted.”

“Right now, there are staffing shortages in the teaching industry across the country,” Nelson Baekey said. “I think that we’d be really selling ourselves and our kids short. If we’re, you know, doing anything less than, you know, what we’re doing now, which, you know, we really do not know what the repercussions of this pandemic are going to be long term on these kids K through 12.”