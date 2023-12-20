Norwalk BoE greenlights 8.2% budget increase ask

Deputy Superintendent Sandra Faioes and Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani present budget information, Tuesday in City Hall.

The Norwalk Board of Education moved forward Tuesday with an operating budget request that is 8.2% higher than this year’s budget.

About 5% of that is needed just to maintain current services, Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said. The rest is attributable to continuously increasing Special Education costs, an initiative to lighten the load on stressed elementary school teachers by providing more planning time, school lunch fund deficit spending and a desire to restore magnet school funding.

The $245,087,744 request is $261,982 less than what was presented last week.

BoE Secretary Kara Nelson Baekey said the Finance Department had done a “very impressive job,” and “I can see that you continue to sharpen your pencil and reduced from 8.3% to 8.2%.”

The percentage increase is a “little surprising” given the arc from recent years, starting when the Board was given a zero percent increase in 2021-22 “and then the following two years, on average, we only received 27% of our ask,” she said. “We are basically trying to make up for the shortfall that began in 21-22.”

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said NPS mentioned price increases since the pandemic. “Inflation has played a significant role in increasing the costs.”

The hoped for $2 million to provide elementary school teachers with more planning time needs to be considered in light of “national averages where it shows that teacher burnout is at an all-time high,” Estrella said.

But BoE member Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig said the ask seems high given that over the last half dozen years, the City has never awarded more than a 5% increase. “I think you’ve done a wonderful job, and I support everything here. But that’s my concern.”

The vote to approve the budget was 8-0-1. Flaherty-Ludwig abstained.

“I’m not against the budget. I just feel as I can’t embrace it fully,” she said.

Asmani said budgets evolve and it’s possible grant funding could prompt reductions. Health insurance expense figures are yet to come in from the State. BoE member Colin Hosten said there’s a potential for a $1 million shift to the good.

“That would that would be consistent with the past,” Asmani said.

“Our grants the number may change and we will continue to look at anything that would help us to realize some cost savings but realizing at this point, this is a number that we need to continue to educate our children,” BoE Vice Chairwoman Sheri McCready-Pritchett said.

Flaherty-Ludwig lauded the accelerated timeline of the budget process, with a vote in late December instead of early January as in times past.

“I think it helps us as a community that you’re bringing in parents, to bring that opportunity for the parents to weigh in and on what was a priority. So I think in comparison to last year, I see this as a very positive thing to set the timeline as it is, and that we can go forward talking about,” she said.

Estrella said NPS has scheduled a convening in January with the School Governance Councils and Parent Teacher Associations “to provide the opportunity to further engage with school leadership so that they can help us further inform our families.”