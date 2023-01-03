Norwalk book group looks at ‘what if’

NORWALK, Conn. — There’s value in asking “What if,” Audrey Cozzarin said, citing a book by Rob Hopkins.

Crazy “what if” ideas developed by organized groups can lead to action even if it appears unlikely, Cozzarin said at a progressive book group she organized along with Sarah Roy, a Fairfield resident. Her favorite example from Hopkins book, “From What Is to What If,” is the effort to make London a park city. Hopkins asks, “What if you could swim safely in all of London’s canals? What if all residential streets were play streets? What if every street had public art?” And people are working on it.

“Only a crisis, actual or perceived, produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around,” said the Rev. Daniel Simons, pastor of St. Paul’s on the Green Episcopal Church, quoting another passage.

Community-minded citizens need to develop “alternatives to existing policies to keep them alive and available until the politically impossible becomes the politically inevitable,” he said. “It’s worth having these crazy ideas that nobody’s going to follow in the next three, five years, whatever. Because if we didn’t think them now, they wouldn’t be around to pick up off the floor.”

The pandemic is a crisis that inspired change, Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson said. With citizens going stir crazy, governments started promoting outdoor spaces and some cities turned parking spaces into sidewalks for outdoor dining. Now people are reconsidering city parking spaces as valuable real estate that’s being given away for $2 an hour.

Hopkins describes our era as suffering from “increasing imaginative poverty.” The “power of imagination” needs to be unleashed to address the world’s challenges.

Cozzarin spoke of a concept used and promoted by Simons.

“We might come up with ideas and they seem like they’re sitting on a shelf, or they just don’t go anywhere,” she said. “That’s known as a liminal space, liminal times, where you think nothing’s happening.” Instead, waiting and being patient might bring a pleasant surprise as thoughts percolate.

“It’s like something came up, went up in the air and then came down, just landed like on a cloud,” she said. “So even though we have ideas and they don’t happen right away, we have to have faith that it’s in that liminal space and it will eventually land.”

