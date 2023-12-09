Norwalk breaks ground on affordable apartments with free childcare center

A construction worker moves paneling for the foundation of a building that will be part of Oak Grove – an affordable housing complex in Norwalk. (Ryan Caron King, Connecticut Public)

Norwalk city leaders and state officials broke ground Monday on a new affordable apartment complex which will house families and homeless residents.

They joined housing advocates as they stepped around muddy puddles on the construction site of Oak Grove apartments to celebrate the project.

The complex, which is set to go up on West Cedar Street, will have 69 apartments. A portion of those units will be set aside for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, Norwalk Housing Authority Executive Director Adam Bovilsky said.

