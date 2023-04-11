Norwalk budget tidbits: City-side salary increases; DEI, and a new webmaster

NORWALK, Conn. — Here’s a roundup of information revealed in the Board of Estimate and Taxation’s recent budget reviews:

Mayor Harry Rilling and other administrators are getting a raise

DEI to become City department

Full-time webmaster planned

The BET has approved a 2023-24 operating budget that is 2.29% more than this year’s budget. Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Tom Ellis described the increases as 4% for NPS and .4% increase on the City-side.

Here’s some of what’s on the City-side.

Raises

It’s a little hard to track the Mayor’s Office budget line item; the actual expense in FY 22 was $161,905, the FY23 line item is $300,205 and the requested FY24 budget was $170,759.

FY23 includes the salary for the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer, and that salary is being taken out of the Mayor’s Office budget.

On March 8, BET member Anne Yang asked if the Mayor’s Office had stayed within the 3.5% increase Rilling had requested of City departments, if you subtracted the DEI Officer. Ellis didn’t have an answer. Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King said the increases are “only the wage and salary increase, which is the amount that he’s to get.”

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews explained in an email to NancyOnNorwalk, “Per the City of Norwalk’s Department of Personnel and Labor Relation’s Pay Plan for non-union appointed staff and elected officials, the Mayor’s salary is set at the midpoint of the Chief Financial Officer’s salary, which is a non-union appointed position. In Fiscal Year 2023, non-union appointed employees received a 2.35% salary increase, the same salary increase that union employees received, which led to the City’s elected officials, such as the Mayor and Town Clerk, receiving a 2.35% salary increase. In Fiscal Year 2024, the same 2.35% salary increases are projected for union and non-union appointed employees.”

About that DEI salary

LaToya Fernandez was hired as Norwalk’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer in October. On July 1, DEI will become its own City department.

About $129,000 was subtracted from the Mayor’s Office budget line, BET Chairman Ed Abrams said, and the total budget line for the new department is $149,055. Fernandez salary line is for $133,055 and $10,000 is budgeted for training.

There’s a step increase in the regular contractual salary, Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Tom Ellis said.

Fernandez has been “remarkable in reaching out to the community, also reaching out to City staff,” Rilling said in the March 8 discussion. Fernandez is arranging Spanish lessons for all interested City employees.

“Firefighters need to be able to ask in Spanish, if necessary, if there’s anybody else in the building and where they might be located,” Rilling said. “Same thing with a police officer; police officers often respond to places where there’s an armed adversary, need to be able to ask, where might this person be? What kind of weapons did they have? Those kinds of things, that increase the communications ability for not only public safety, but in day-to-day operations. And I want to give her a lot of credit for bringing that up.”

Webmaster position expected

Norwalk is set to hire a webmaster early next year, fulfilling a recommendation made by Evergreen Solutions in its 2022 efficiency study.

“It was something that was referenced throughout the entire efficiency study that the city really needs to do better, communicating with the public and making sure that information is accessible and easy to find,” Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King said March 8 to the BET.

Evergreen recommended that the Customer Service Manager position be replaced with a Customer Service Lead and another call taker be hired. “A Webmaster postion should be created to not only administer the technical side of the website, but also assist the Communications Director in designing and controlling content to ensure a consistent message is being sent across all departments.”

“Up until this point, the responsibilities for the website have lived in the IT department,” King said March 8. “They do a good job in terms of the back end, making sure that the website is up and running. But they’re not communications experts, they have left the determination of what information will be on the website to individual departments. Some departments are better than others in terms of forming what their message should be.”

The employee assigned to the task spends about 5% of his time on the website and IT staffers are also not designers, she said. “Our website now is very much set up by department, not by content area,” making it inconsistent and not user friendly.

On March 20, making a push for funding, King called the website plug and play, and said “We need to adapt the website to be able to, for instance, allow more online usage by members of the public to be able to complete tasks. The website is not able to accommodate that in all situations. So we really need to move away from such a easy-to-use-by-a-layperson website to a website that is more functional and will require a (full-time employee) who has the expertise to be able to customize it as needed.”

The BET opted to delay the position six months, cutting that line item in half for the fiscal year, from $76,000 to $38,000.