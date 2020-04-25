Norwalk cancels Memorial Day parade, July 4 fireworks

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk has cancelled its July 4 fireworks and its Memorial Day parade.

Mayor Harry Rilling made this terse announcement in his daily COVID-19 update. At last week’s Parking Authority meeting, he said City officials were looking at cancelling events, such as the NICE Festival and the fireworks.

“Nobody wants to have to make a decision to close the beach, believe me. Nobody wants to have to make a decision to close barbershops and hair salons…but those decisions have to be made,” he said. “… We have to make sure we do everything because social distancing is the single most effective way of stopping the spread (of the novel coronavirus).”

The fireworks show at Calf Pasture Beach “generally attracts more than 20,000 people from Fairfield County and New York to Norwalk, and officials want to limit the size of crowds,” Rilling’s update said. “This decision follows the cancelation of the City’s annual Memorial Day Parade. Future scheduled summer events remain subject to change.”

The NICE Festival is scheduled for July 11 in Oyster Shell Park.

“The Norwalk International Cultural Exchange encourages all to take the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID 19,” NICE states on its website. “Your safety and health is our utmost importance! We remain hopeful we will be able to enjoy the 5th Annual NICE Festival, on July 11, 2020 and are awaiting more directions on public gatherings from government officials for then.”

“The challenge before us is to determine when is the right time… to ease back into what we call ‘normal,’ which is no longer going to be normal to most of us, or do we continue with the restrictions that we put in place?” Rilling said at the Parking Authority meeting.

“Easing back” toward normal like would have to begin “approximately a period of 14 days from the last positive case, or maybe even longer,” he said. “Because if we see one or two or four or five more cases in the city of Norwalk, we have to assume that each of those people that tested positive are going to have infected at least one other person. Because while they’re still asymptomatic, they’re spreading this virus but they don’t realize it.”