Norwalk celebrates West Avenue rainbow crosswalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling cut the ribbon Tuesday on what he called the “first rainbow crosswalk in New England.”
Its completion comes 21 months after the Common Council approved a $76,780 expense for the artistic crosswalk at the intersection of West Avenue and Connecticut Avenue in September 2019. This is expected to spur economic development by sending a signal that LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning) people are welcome in Norwalk and is the first use of a newly created process to invite the community to create artistic crosswalks.
Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story
The intersection is next to Lockwood Mathews Park, where the annual Pride in the Park event was held for 6-7 years before being sidelined by the pandemic, and near the Triangle Community Center.
“It’s so important to have representation, and visibility,” Triangle Community Center Executive Director Edson Rivas said. “I think that this is a great way to do it, not only is this permanent it will stay for quite, quite a while and it’ll always be a reminder, everyone in the city of Norwalk is welcomed, appreciated and affirmed.”
Rilling said it’s made of freeform ThermoFlex. Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek explained in 2019 that the thermal tiles would be embedded into the pavement, making them able to withstand snowplows, seawater and more than 50,000 cars driving over them for 10 years or more.
The Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department developed a creative crosswalk program to encourage communities to install artistic crosswalks to promote neighborhood unity and tactical urbanism, and the Triangle Community Center submitted an application for the West Avenue location, then-Director of Transportation, Mobility and Parking Kathryn Hebert explained in a 2019 memo.
Colin Hosten said Tuesday, “As a proud gay black man who serves as the Chair of the Board of Education, I can tell you from a personal level how important it is to see this symbol of diversity and welcoming in the city that I love, the city that I call home.”
4 comments
Paul June 30, 2021 at 7:20 am
very cool
Norwalker June 30, 2021 at 7:25 am
Anything is better than the horrible brick “speed bumps” all up West Ave.
John O'Neill June 30, 2021 at 8:33 am
As long as we have money for symbols, how about spending some money on Fox Run Fields. Our children have to dodge cars to go to playground. Weeds are over-running walkway which has turned into a road. I find it disgraceful, but maybe I’m asking too much.
I just had an idea: Let’s name the park walking path after a gay trailblazer. Maybe the money will follow.
George P June 30, 2021 at 9:58 am
As a member of the LGBT Norwalk community myself…no offense…but this is just Rilling shilling for votes. You think he really cares about LGBT people?!
$76,780 ! The Common Council should be ashamed of their financial illiteracy. That money could have been better spent on “economic development” elsewhere. Are you just signing things without reading what you’re signing???