Norwalk CFO issues early debt and budget warning 

Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz issued a warning about the city’s debt next year.

Just a few days after the city received an AAA bond rating—the highest possible rating from the financial industry—Norwalk’s Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz issued an early warning about the city’s debt for next year.

“We’ll see what the [revaluation of properties] does and with the values of the grand list, but realistically, we are running out of room and yet we still have $175 million of capital projects approved that have not been bonded for, which is like an albatross over my head,” Dachowitz told the Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council on Thursday, August 10. “So we did good this year. We sneaked in, we got our triple A’s—but it’s only gonna get tighter.”

Dachowitz has been raising this issue for a few years now. In last year’s budget cycle, he said that he thought the city’s debt limit would be $400 million, but Moody’s—one of the bond rating agencies—changed its methodology. He revised that estimate to $500 million, but said after the most recent debt issuance that puts the city’s total debt at $450 million.

“So by next year, we’re going to be out of room,” he said.

He also said that rating agencies look at what percentage of a municipality’s budget is going toward paying debt service, or the principal and interest on its loans. Right now, Dachowitz said they’re at 9.4% and usually around 10% is considered the most a city should be at.

“So both for the absolute debt amount, and for the debt service, we’re going to be right at the edge next year,” he said.

Council member Bryan Meek said that this report was “pretty sobering.”

“The credit card’s just about maxed out,” he said.

Meek said that this sounded like a crisis. Dachowitz said that his point was that he’s been saying this issue has been coming for years and wanted to make the council aware of it.

“I don’t see any $500 million malls being built, so whatever development we have, it’s incremental when you’re looking at a $4 billion grand list,” Dachowitz said. “So the bottom line is that our debt service is part of our operating expenses and that has to be funded either by fees, by intergovernmental grants from the state primarily or the federal government, or by local taxes.”

Council President Greg Burnett, who is also the chair of the committee, said that “we’re not saying we have a crisis, but we have a situation, and it’s a situation we need to look at carefully.”

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner and Burnett both said that they’d like to have a meeting this fall to review the list of $175 million of capital projects that have been approved, but not yet bonded for.

“It starts looking at the capital projects that we currently have on the books as well as any capital projects down the line and we have to make some really tough decisions to ensure that we maintain a positive posture. So that is something we will do, not can do, but we will do in the coming months,” Burnett said.