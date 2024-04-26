Norwalk Chamber of Commerce hosts “Real Estate Outlook” panel, May 22

Stay current with differing viewpoints on Fairfield County’s housing market by attending the Greater Norwalk Chamber’s Sixth Annual “Real Estate Outlook” panel discussion, sponsored by FLB Law on Wednesday May 22 in the SoNo Collection’s M&T Bank Magnificent Room, 100 North Water Street, South Norwalk.

The moderator will be FLB Law Managing Partner Eric Bernheim. According to a news release, panelists will include

Adam Bovilsky–Executive Director, Norwalk Housing Authority

Kiley Gosselin–President & CEO, Housing Development Fund

David A. Waldman–Founder, David Adam Realty Inc.

David Waters–General Counsel, Building and Land Technology

The program will run from 9 until 10:30 a.m., preceded by an 8:30 networking breakfast. Admission costs $40 for members or $60 for nonmembers, and includes breakfast and parking. Register at Annual Real Estate Outlook (greaternorwalkchamber.com).