Norwalk child dies after being pulled from burning home

NORWALK, Conn. – A 7-year-old child died Saturday after being pulled from her burning home by Norwalk firefighters.

The fire at 7 Nelson Ave. was reported at 4:58 a.m. Firefighters arriving minutes later found heavy fire on the front of the house, a burning power line down across the street and two vehicles burning in the driveway, a news release said. A man and woman had escaped the fire with their 9-year-old son and were in the backyard, attempting to rescue their 7-year-old daughter, who was asleep in a second-floor bedroom. The father had broken his arm and suffered burns when he fell while trying to climb to the window.

Firefighters immediately raised a ladder to the window, the news release continued. One firefighter climbed inside the burning room, found the child and passed her out the window to firefighters on the ladder, who carried her to the ground.

Norwalk Paramedics transported the child to Norwalk Hospital, where she was reported to have succumbed to her injuries. The other family members are being treated at Norwalk Hospital for smoke inhalation, minor burns, and injuries.

The fire escalated to three alarms, with all Norwalk fire companies working on scene and mutual aid station coverage provided by Stamford, New Canaan, Westport, and Rowayton fire departments, the release said. One Norwalk firefighter suffered burns to his face and was treated on the scene. The Norwalk Fire Marshal Division and the Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.