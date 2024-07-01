Norwalk children’s summer meals program starts today

Mayor Harry Rilling reads a proclamation declaring July Summer Meals Month (Photo credit: Harold Cobin)

NORWALK – City and school officials hailed the start of Norwalk Public School’s summer meals program for children at a ceremony Friday outside the South Norwalk Neighborhood School on Concord Street.

With 10.9 percent of children food insecure in southwestern Connecticut, the program provided 78,000 meals last summer, said Mayor Harry Rilling, who read a proclamation declaring July Summer Meals Month in the city.

Beginning today, the program enters its 16th year providing free breakfasts and lunches for children age 18 and younger at nine locations.

The program is federally funded, with its operation administered by the public schools.

It’s intended to accommodate children during the summer months who rely on meals served in schools when they are in session. However, any child who visits a program location will receive a free meal.

Meals are prepared at each site, with supplies provided by Chartwells, the school system’s food service contractor, said Jill Kress, Norwalk Public Schools’ State and Dining Liaison.

The program’s nine open meal locations are:

Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Avenue

Kendall Elementary, 54 Fillow Street

Ponus Middle School/Concord Magnet School, 21 Hunters Lane

Jefferson Elementary, 75 Van Buren Avenue

Marvin Elementary, 15 Calf Pasture Beach Road

Roton Middle School, 201 Highland Avenue

West Rocks Middle School, 81 West Rocks Road

Naramake Elementary, 16 King Street

South Norwalk School, 46 Concord Street

Further information can be obtained at www.ctsummermeals.org or www.norwalkct.gov/1834/Food-Access.