Norwalk city officials continue to work through tax bill inaccuracies 

The August 10 meeting of the Finance/Claims Committee

Now that the extended tax collection deadline of August 7 has passed, city officials are evaluating what else needs to be done to address the errors that happened in this year’s tax bills.

According to a July 21 statement from the city, about 300 residents who qualify for the Elderly or Disabled Tax Credit Program received an inaccurate tax credit amount on their tax bill. At that time the city estimated that an additional 3,800 received “motor vehicle bills that reflected inaccurate assessed values on their tax bills,” but that number is now much higher.

Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli told the Finance/Claims Committee of the Common Council on Thursday, August 10, that the issue is really a “motor vehicle issue,” and outside of the previously mentioned 300 residents, no real estate or other personal property was affected by it.

Paul Gorman, the city’s assistant tax assessor, said that the “issues that we’re dealing with were with the unpriced motor vehicles.”

“We received an inordinate amount of unpriced motor vehicles this year from DMV,” he said.

Henry Dachowitz, the city’s chief financial officer, said that more than 10,000 vehicles were sent to the city from the state’s Department of Motor Vehicle as “unpriced.” This is dramatically higher than a typical year, Dachowitz said, as in a typical year, they might have about 4,000 cars that are unpriced.

If a vehicle is unpriced, the assessor’s office has to determine a price for the vehicle, using state approved guides. Gorman said that due to the large volume, former Tax Assessor William Ford tried a new method to determine valuations, but that produced inaccurate values.

“With limited staff, the prior assessor tried to calculate the assess value for all these vehicles using automation, computer systems, sorting, so that we could get to the dates that we needed to file,” Dachowitz said. “He felt that if we only did it manually for all 10,000 vehicles we would be very delayed, but apparently the method he used, it caused problems.”

Biagiarelli and Dachowitz emphasized that there about 75,000 vehicles registered in the city so 65,000 were valued correctly, and “only 10,000” had inaccuracies.

“The vast majority of motor vehicles that were issued were accurate,” Biagiarelli said. “We’ve taken a lot of bad press on this, but most people’s bills were actually correct. That doesn’t mean that most people were happy with their bill because, as a function of the economy and the value of used motor vehicles having increased since COVID—or at least not depreciated as much as they used to—a lot of people called to question their bill…so that added to some of the confusion.”

Biagiarelli said they made it through deadline as best as they could have given the situation.

“We did get through the collection—August 7 went off without a hitch, the last date of pay,” she said. “There were really no lines at all on the 7th and the lines were the end of July…We’re still digging out, we got caught up with our real processing today. Just this afternoon, we got through the mail—so that’s kind of remarkable, considering Monday was the end of the cycle. And it’s now Thursday, and we’re caught up with our mail.”

Now that they’ve gotten through that portion, Biagiarelli said that they are going back through bills to see if some need to be adjusted. This means some residents might see a refund from the city if they paid more than the actual value, but others might receive notices that they owe a bit more in taxes.

“Not all of the individuals have been contacted,” Biagiarelli said. “Hundreds of them have because the folks who were able to reach out to Paul [Gorman’s] staff when they got their bill, and have those adjustments made right away, all of those people, Paul’s staff made the correction in their system. Then my division sent the person an adjusted bill and they had 30 days to pay it. The problem now is dealing with everybody else.”

Biagiarelli said that there “are others that have not yet been identified and Paul’s office is working on that in conjunction with the vendor, Quality Data Service.”

She said that Quality Data Service will be mailing notices to the taxpayers affected by the end of August.

“We anticipate giving the taxpayers affected until September 30 to pay, bearing in mind that some taxpayers got a bill with an assessment that was higher than it should have been, but other taxpayers we have found got a bill with an assessment that was lower than it should have been,” she said.

Looking Ahead

Gorman said that this shouldn’t happen again because they won’t be using the system Ford tried this year.

“We received an inordinate amount of unpriced motor vehicles this year from DMV, which led to the prior assessor pricing it the way that he did,” Gorman said. “If we receive that many motor vehicles that are unpriced again this year, the first question is going to be back to DMV—why is this happening? The second thing is we are going to handle it the way that it’s always been handled in prior years, and we’re just going to utilize more staff if necessary to price these things manually.”

Gorman said that it “will go back to normal for next year and it should not repeat itself.”

Dachowitz said that other municipalities also saw an increase in the number of unpriced vehicles, although Gorman noted that none of them had an increase “to the degree that we had.” Once the bills are sorted out for this year, Gorman said he plans to meet with the Connecticut Association of Assessing Officers and ask why did this happen this year and do they anticipate it happening again.

“I’d like to know in advance rather than just having the list dumped in my lap again this year,” he said.