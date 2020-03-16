Norwalk closes City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk City Hall is closed until further notice.

“This overrides previously announced walk-in services and hours to any City or Public School offices located inside City Hall. Members of the public who feel they have urgent matters are asked to please call specific departments for guidance. There will be employees working inside City Hall daily to continue to provide critical government functions, but a majority of staff have been asked to telecommute. All public meetings have also been canceled until further notice,” a City press release said.

“I did not feel it was appropriate to keep the building open to the public, as the best chance of slowing the spread of coronavirus is to practice social distancing. I ask residents to take the necessary precautions and adhere to the guidance issued by the experts,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying. “I know people will want to see friends and family, but this weakens our community effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19. I know it will be inconvenient, but we all must do our part.”

City of Norwalk Parks and Beaches remain open. Members of the public are asked to use common sense, avoid congregating in large groups, and to take necessary health precautions, the release said.

Municipal budget deadlines have been extended 30 days by Gov. Ned Lamont, in an executive order signed Sunday.

“The Common Council will meet and approve a new budget schedule in the coming weeks,” the release said, continuing:

“Members of the public are encouraged to sign-up for the City’s CodeRED Emergency Alert Notification System at norwalkct.org/codered. Mayor Rilling will provide updates on the City’s website, social media, and CodeRED.

“Updates on City services and hours will be routinely published at norwalkct.org/citynews. The latest health updates will be shared at norwalkct.org/coronavirus.”