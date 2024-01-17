Norwalk Committee advances updates to Blight Ordinance to public hearing

Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) leads Tuesday’s meeting on Zoom.

Higher fines and “strengthened” language around blight were the two main updates to the city’s ordinance that the Common Council’s Ordinance Committee advanced on January 16.

The Committee voted unanimously to move the blight ordinance to a public hearing for its February meeting.

Committee Chair Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said that the Committee looked to update this ordinance for two main reasons.

“One is we’ve gotten a lot of complaints in the city about blight and the concerns that our citizens have about blight, so we’ve been trying to think about ways to tighten up our definitions and tighten up our enforcement,” she said. “At the same time, the State gave us the ability to charge higher fines. So, we thought, ‘Well, the state has opened up the door for us to look at the higher fines and higher enforcement penalties. This would be a good time to look also at the definitions and some of the other matters that we were discussing.’”

Beyond the ordinance

Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek emphasized that the City is working to increase its enforcement beyond just what’s written in the ordinance.

“I think that we’ve made some strong commitments at the City level to be able to think about enforcement in a different way,” she said. “The blight ordinance and the definition of blight in the ordinance is definitely strengthened and will give Bill [Ireland’s] team the ability to go out and enforce a little bit differently.”

“What we’re excited to be able to commit to is the Neighborhood Improvement Team,” she added.

The City is currently adding three positions related to enforcement—an additional blight officer, an additional deputy zoning officer, and a neighborhood improvement manager. The neighborhood improvement manager will help the city be more proactive with its enforcement, Vonashek said.

That position has existed but they’ve “been able to rewrite that job description to be more of a conduit between the neighborhood district groups and City Hall itself.” That person would be required to go out to districts and attend community meetings to hear from residents directly and see what they’re seeing on the ground.

She also said that the City has between 35 and 45 blight cases that are opened each month, but they don’t always communicate that back to the residents who file the complaint.

“So, although the neighbor may not see the property being cleaned up right away, or the next day or the next week, we are processing those complaints,” Vonashek said.

But the feedback loop is a challenge that they’re continuing to work through, she said.

“One of the things we’ve struggled with a little bit is, how do you collect the same succinct information for each complaint that comes in?” Vonashek said.

Calls for additional enforcement

Vonashek was responding to multiple public comments who called on the City to have more enforcement for properties that are falling into disrepair.

“An updated blight ordinance without enforcement remains worthless,” resident Lisa Henderson said. “There have been many reported instances of blight and zoning violations, and nothing’s been done to many of them. So there needs to be a better process for handling things before we start adding things.”

Ana Tabachneck, who is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission but was speaking as a private citizen, said that she’d like to see the ordinance be even stronger.

“I urge you to take a deeper look at the blight ordinance enforcement process either prior to voting or later on this year and see where your Committee might have the ability to tighten the timeframe to correct violations, increase fines, or decrease the likelihood that they can be negotiated down,” she said.

Tabachneck also said she hears from many residents who don’t hear back when they report things to the City and others who are afraid to send their comments in. She called for “increased transparency” and “feedback to community members who report conditions to the city.”

Resident Lisa Brinton said that she appreciated the Committee Updating the ordinance as blight has been “a great concern over the years.”

“I support the fines and the changes you guys came up with, I support the definitions you come up with,” she said. “My issue is simply enforcement. I think we have good definitions on the books—we just need to enforce it.”

Others said that they’d like more communication and response from the City related to complaints they’ve filed.

“I’m just really hopeful as a neighbor that we really strengthen our blight ordinance enforcement,” resident Diana Paladino said. “Living in East Norwalk I have reported many incidents from time to time. And I’m just really hoping that you guys will help raise community awareness on maintaining property standards and really collaborate to ensure that these violations are cleaned up and taken care of so that we can have a vibrant community.”

