Norwalk Committee meeting hit with racist, antisemitic comments 

Tuesday’s Common Council Ordinance Committee meeting on Zoom.

During the public comment portion of the Common Council Ordinance Committee on January 16, multiple people who were speaking remotely made racist and antisemitic comments.

Chair Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) stopped public comment after at least five commenters tried to use their time to make hateful comments against Jewish and minority members of the community.

“We find these comments as a group absolutely abhorrent,” Shanahan said. “This is not how we know Norwalk to be and I apologize on behalf of everyone having to listen to these just absolutely horrific comments.”

Shanahan said that they have reported the incident to local law enforcement.

“We have reported this incident to the Chief of Police and there will be follow up,” she said. “So I would hope that people would reconsider any comments that they might make that are out of line.”

City attorney Brian Candela, who serves as the staff member for the Committee, attempted to mute and cut off the speakers.

“This is unacceptable,” he said. “And I’m going to remind everyone who’s coming up to speak that you have to stick to the issues and let’s keep it civil here.”

The three items on the committee’s agenda were an update to the procedure for sale of city property, updates to the blight prevention ordinance, and a discussion and potential vote on a redistricting ordinance.

Council President Darlene Young (D-District B), who was attending the meeting, said that it was important to get names and addresses from people before they started speaking to make sure they were residents of Norwalk.

But then the two speakers that followed attempted to make up an address before speaking to get their racist and antisemitic comments onto the recording, which prompted Shanahan to cut the public comment period.

“I’m going to make a decision based on the horror that we’re going through right now that to the extent that there are further public comments from legitimate Norwalk residents, I apologize, but I’m going to ask that you send us an email with your comments,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think that it is going to be okay to continue. I just don’t think that we should risk taking any more.”

