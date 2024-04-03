Norwalk to extend current waste contracts, saving changes for the future

Waste collection and curbside recycling are two of Norwalk’s four contracted waste-management services. (NoN file photo)

The Public Works Committee of the Common Council recommended Tuesday that Norwalk extend its current contracts for waste management services, while city staff finalizes an overall waste-management strategic plan.

The committee voted Tuesday to recommend extending the four contracts with Win-Waste Management (formerly City Carting) to handle the city’s waste and recycling needs. The contracts are:

Solid waste collection: $2,220,750

Curbside recycling collection: $1,572,480

Transfer Station operations, transport, and disposal services: $919,800 with a disposal fee of $101.85 per ton

Disposal of yard waste materials: $275,000

The contract extensions will now go to Common Council for final approval.

Vanessa Valadares, the city’s chief of Operations and Public Works, said extensions of the current contracts would be the last proposed by her department. The extensions, she said, will allow her team to finish writing the draft requests for proposals (RFPs for the city’s new waste management plan.

Valadares said the draft RFPs would be presented to the committee next month.

“We want all the Common Council members to be very comfortable with the bid, so you guys are also on board with … the process,” she said.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner said that she would rather see the draft RFPs sooner than later.

“It’s very important that this committee have some input into that—we have a lot of thoughts about priorities,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of enormous, overlapping, and intersecting issues. We want to be able to look at this in the full picture.”

She said they had a committee helping make some decisions with regard to the bids, including members of Norwalk’s Zero Waste Coalition, a local environmental group that aims to reduce waste in the city

However, Diane Lauricella, a local environmental activist who leads the coalition and has been asking the city to revisit its waste management and recycling practices, said she believed the city was “jumping ahead before we have a very good understanding of our waste streams.”

“Each one of [the contracts] has not been optimized where we can have a sustainable program—not only talking about environmental, but sustainable financially,” she said.

Lauricella said she believed we’re “in a waste crisis in the state as well as in Norwalk.”

She specifically asked what the city was getting under the contract about recycling, noting that “cardboard and metal are hot right now.”

“The recycle market changed a lot in the last few years,” Valadares said. “It used to be a source of revenue.”

Now, she said, they get back 80% of whatever the commodity’s value is on the market. In January, the city brought in $32,000 from its recycling, according to Valadares.

The issue of treating yard waste was also raised, something that Niedzielski-Eichner said she was concerned about.

“I really was hoping to see this in the waste management plan,” she said, adding that she wanted to discuss how the city might “convert our yard waste into compost.”

She said achieving that would help the city be more sustainable and resourceful, adding that composting yard waste is easier than composting food. Valadares said her department was working to achieve the mayor’s goal of making the city “the greenest in Connecticut.” But currently. she noted, Norwalk doesn’t have a spot for this type of composting.