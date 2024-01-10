Norwalk Common Council approves HUD agreement, funding for South Norwalk Community Plan

Tuesday’s Common Council meeting on Zoom.

The Norwalk Common Council approved three South Norwalk-related items at its meeting on January 9: an agreement to receive $1.75 million from the Federal government for work at 98 South Main Street; an architect to design the project at 98 South Main Street; and funding for a South Norwalk Community Plan.

98 South Main Street

The council voted 13-0-1, with Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) abstaining, to approve an agreement with the YMCA, which would allow the City to access $1.75 million in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“The Y had received $2 million in HUD funding specific to this project,” Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), chair of the council’s Land Use and Building Management Committee, said.

The grant award came when the City and the Riverbrook YMCA had reached an agreement for the YMCA to run and operate the space prior to the pandemic, Smyth said.

“There were cost overruns due to COVID, the Y lost a great deal of their funding sources and so the plans were dashed and the agreement fell through,” she said. “The City’s building department and recreation and parks department are now developing the site as the Norwalk Community Recreation Center, long overdue and very exciting for our community.”

In order to ensure that the funds “stayed with the building,” HUD required the city to become a subgrantee and access the funds.

“So $1.75 million will go toward the City for the development and construction of the community center and the Y is going to retain $250,000 for the fit up for the programming they will establish in the building,” Smyth said.

In addition, the Council voted 12-0-2 to approve Silver Petrucelli + Associates for “architectural design services” for the community recreation center, at a price not to exceed $662,751. The services will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

While Smyth highlighted the company has experience throughout the city and state, and that it was the lowest cost of the final bidders, Council member Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B)

raised some concerns he had with the process—which he also laid out at the committee meeting.

“I understand it was the lowest rate, but I think as a city we need to be more intentional about inclusive diversity, equity, and inclusion, bringing different minorities and women owned businesses to the forefront,” Wiggins said, adding that the matter was personal to him because he lives in the community and grew up there.

“We have to be intentional about doing this. It’s imperative,” he said adding that the area is home to many minority residents.

He and Ayers abstained from the vote.

South Norwalk Community Plan

The council voted unanimously to approve spending $150,000 for a South Norwalk Community Plan.

“This study is an offshoot of the South Norwalk train station area study that was completed in 2022,” said Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large), who chairs the council’s Economic and Community Development Committee. “The Redevelopment Agency along with consultants who helped them with this work identified a need to further examine the area around both the new planned public school, the South Norwalk community school, as well as connections throughout the neighborhood, to the train station, as well as community impacts of ongoing developments.”

Goldstein said that the plan is going to address strategies and ways to deal with issues of gentrification and displacement, along with making sure the development that is happening is as “successful and equitable as possible.”

“The item tonight is to help fund that effort, to come up with the best practices and strategies to deal with these issues that are vital to our community and we need to get right,” he said.

Council President Darlene Young (D-District B), who represents South Norwalk, said that she hoped this study would yield some “really positive helpful information.”

“This process that we’re going to go through with this study is really a result of the Redevelopment Agency and the Economic and Community Development Department listening to the residents and hearing their concerns,” she said.

Council member Jalin Sead (D-District A) commended the city for looking to address these concerns.

“As an activist, gentrification and displacement are some things that you hear activists talk about but it’s something that oftentimes you don’t hear the City address as a real issue,” he said. “But Norwalk is really taking the action here to really address these issues.”

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.