Norwalk Common Council approves pilot reservation system for pickleball, tennis courts

A pickleball demonstration in Woodward Avenue Park. (File photo)

The Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a pilot reservation system that would allow residents to reserve a court for $15—or $25 for nonresidents—for 90 minutes.

In March, the city announced that it was rolling out a reservation system, but had not yet approved fees. The reservation system came in response to increased demand for outdoor pickleball and tennis courts.

Courts that aren’t reserved through the system will be available for open play.

“As government, we get complaints,” said Robert Stowers, the city’s director of the Recreation and Parks Department. “Our role is to regulate and try to protect and access and equity to all people, all our residents.”

Still, many of the residents who showed up emphasized to the council the importance of open play.

“I was wondering if there’s any way Woodward Park can just stay as all-open play,” said Janet Suchsland, a resident and pickleball player. “All these people, lots of them I never knew before, until I started playing pickleball. It’s a community that we’ve all kind of grown to really enjoy each other’s company. And it seems like with this whole new system, it’s going to split that out and it’s kind of watered down what we have down there.”

Resident Neb Esayas said he surveyed pickleball players and received “hundreds of responses from probably many people in this room.” At least a dozen residents showed up as a part of the pickleball community.

“And 95% of people said that open play by level is very, very important to them. 80% of those surveyed said they were very satisfied or satisfied with how pickleball at Woodward Park has been played. Additionally, there’s been an overwhelming preference for a nominal fixed fee over hourly fixed charges,” he said.

Resident Marybeth Woods said it would be a shame to lose the camaraderie that pickleball has brought.

“They say that we’re having a loneliness epidemic in this country And it seems to me that open play is just a wonderful way that people of all ages, all communities, all different areas can come together on a regular basis,” she said.

Stowers said the city hired Alan Schur to begin a pickleball program at Woodward Park last year.

“And as we evolved, the lessons were learned and we continue to adapt and modify the pickleball program,” he said. “ And the components of that we heard today about open play and Team Reach [an app used in Woodward] are good components which we have decided to include those in our reservation system.”

Stowers emphasized that the goal is to continue to work with the community.

Both he and Council President Darlene Young, who also chairs the council’s Recreation and Parks Committee, emphasized that this was a pilot program.

“We tried to listen and do our best, but what I want everyone to realize though is that this is a pilot program, and we’re going to have lessons learned, and so there’s nothing written in stone right now,” Young said. “We will be making some adjustments as we go along. And we’re not trying to make this difficult. We hear the enthusiasm. We hear you and we are trying to respond to your needs to make this the best pickleball community in Fairfield County.”

Young noted that a component of the pilot program will be to develop an app that’s modeled after the Team Reach app used in Woodward, which aligns players with players of their skill level.

Council member Melissa Murray said she believed the pilot system was important because while open play can foster community, it also creates challenges.

“But we also have Nathan Hale, which is a tennis court and pickleball mix, and I have witnessed tensions there,” she said. “So I wanted for me personally I was in support of see comments that you made, but I also felt it was important for us to get this pilot program off the ground, because as Mr. Stowers said, we’d have to think about how we manage the whole city and how everybody gets along.”

One of the things the city’s parks department will be looking at is potentially restricting reservations to 24 hours in advance, so that play can’t be interrupted because someone has decided to make a reservation while people are on the court. Stowers said they were also looking into some kind of time blocks, so the reservations aren’t stacked and people aren’t attempting to kick players off the court.

Vanessa Valadares, the city’s chief of operations, said the city is very supportive of pickleball and has been working to improve its operations.

“We’re going to make it better. And we are always open to any suggestions or criticisms. Our office is always open for that,” she said.

Valadares added that hopefully, in two weeks, the city will bring 17 new courts online.

“So that really is the main reason why we should have a pilot program established before we can grow even more,” she said.