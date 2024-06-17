Norwalk Common Council launches its own newsletter, “On the Move”

Common Council’s new newsletter

The city’s Common Council has launched its own newsletter, named “On the Move,” as a part of its efforts to better communicate with residents, particularly new ones, according to Council President Darlene Young.

“We see the benefit in trying to engage new residents, because as we know, residents are pouring into the city,” she said. “They want to know how to get involved and how the city operates.”

In the first edition, sent on Tuesday, June 11, Young wrote that the publication is an “extension of our commitment to transparency and our overarching goal of providing meaningful information that will facilitate strong connections and an affinity for the City among those who live, work and play here.”

The first newsletter was produced by council member Jenn McMurrer. (McMurrer, citing the overwhelming demands of balancing family life and Common Council work, announced her resignation from the council on June 14,)

The council said it hoped to make the newsletter a “regular publication” that includes “relevant and beneficial content” about areas including economic and community development, green infrastructure initiatives, community services, recreational programs and other ongoing projects.

The first edition includes: