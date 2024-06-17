Norwalk Common Council launches its own newsletter, “On the Move”

Quantcast

The city’s Common Council has launched its own newsletter, named “On the Move,” as a part of its efforts to better communicate with residents, particularly new ones, according to Council President Darlene Young.

“We see the benefit in trying to engage new residents, because as we know, residents are pouring into the city,” she said. “They want to know how to get involved and how the city operates.”

In the first edition, sent on Tuesday, June 11, Young wrote that the publication is an “extension of our commitment to transparency and our overarching goal of providing meaningful information that will facilitate strong connections and an affinity for the City among those who live, work and play here.” 

The first newsletter was produced by council member Jenn McMurrer. (McMurrer, citing the overwhelming demands of balancing family life and Common Council work, announced her resignation from the council on June 14,)

The council said it hoped to make the newsletter a “regular publication” that includes “relevant and beneficial content” about areas including economic and community development, green infrastructure initiatives, community services, recreational programs and other ongoing projects.

The first edition includes

  • Information about events including “Norwalk 101: Civic Engagement” on Monday, June 17, as well as “Charter Revision Forums,” that “are intended to generate thoughtful discussions that will help guide future Charter Revision priorities.”
  • A recap of some of the committee’s activities, such as an affordable housing community conversation in April, a look at how Open Doors Shelter would use $92,000 approved by the council to support Norwalk residents experiencing homelessness, and school construction updates from the Land Use and Building Management Committee. 
  • Contact information for the council.
  • Links to the city’s Click and Request app to report customer service issues.
  • A list of upcoming meetings. 

  1. Bryan Meek

    Real transparency would involve monthly financials from the massive projects underway.

    $ amount spent. $ amount relative to budget. $ amount applied for reimbursement. Actual $ amount received for reimbursement request.

    Almost 4 months into the largest spending spree in city history and we have yet to see one iota about anything with respect to what it is actually costing us.

  2. Tysen Canevari

    Better communicate with residents? As a Norwalk taxpayer payer I am allowed 3 minutes to discuss a topic that is on that nights agenda. I have to guess what the discussion might be about and no one is obligated to engage you. I have sent email after email to council members and have maybe gotten a response to 10 percent of them. Heck, the council president told us landscapers we should hire more licensed workers at a council meeting. Thats communicating with the public? Please

