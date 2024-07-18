Proposed $3 million deal ending City’s 8-year conflict with Housing Authority advances to Common Council

Norwalk’s Finance and Claims Committee discusses a proposed agreement with the Norwalk Housing Authority.

A new proposed agreement between the city and the Norwalk Housing Authority, resolving more than eight years of disputes over the nonprofit’s yearly payments to the city, is headed for a Common Council vote. As part of the deal, the Housing Authority would pay the city more than $3 million for past years.

“The purpose of this MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) is to resolve a longstanding issue—couple of issues—with the housing authority. They actually stem back to 2016 and they arose out of a disagreement as to how ‘shelter rent’ would be calculated,” Tom Livingston, Norwalk’s chief of staff, told a meeting of the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee.

The committee did not officially vote to recommend the proposal because it did not have a quorum. However, council member Greg Burnett, who chairs the committee, said it would be added to the full Common Council’s next agenda for an official vote.

The term “shelter rent” refers to the amount of revenue a housing project receives after costs like utilities have been subtracted, Livingston said.

The term is part of the cooperation agreements Norwalk and the Housing Authority have in place, which determine how much the nonprofit must pay the city each year. Because the Housing Authority is nonprofit, its properties are tax-exempt, but it is required under state statute to submit payments in lieu of taxes—also known as PILOT—for each property.

The agreements require the Housing Authority to pay the city between 5% and 10% of the shelter rent for each property, which usually totals between $500,000 and $600,000 a year, according to Assistant Corporation Counsel Matthew Sapienza.

However, in 2016, the Housing Authority questioned whether the money it was receiving from federal and state subsidies should be included in the shelter rent, as well as whether it could deduct the cost of private trash collection from the PILOT money it sends the city.

“The purpose of this MOU is to resolve those two issues together,” Livingston said.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations, Livingston said. It requires the Housing Authority to include the federal and state subsidies in its calculation of shelter rent for just the Colonial Village property, not the others. And it allows the authority to deduct the cost of trash collection for all of its properties except Colonial Village.

As a result of the agreement, the Norwalk Housing Authority, whose board already approved the MOU, will pay the city nearly $2.8 million representing “unpaid PILOT payments through June 30, 2022.” It will pay an additional $518,129 for unpaid PILOT payments for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

“It’s really just figuring out how best to serve the residents and the city at the same time,” Livingston said. “It’s a balancing act, because each property requires some city services, but on the other hand, we want to support housing for people who need it.”