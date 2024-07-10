Norwalk considering hiring outside company to address improperly registered vehicles

Norwalk is exploring hiring an outside company to assist in identifying owners of motor vehicles that are registered out of state, according to Paul Gorman, Norwalk’s tax assessor, whose job it is to discover, list, and value taxable property.

“We are not outsourcing our tax collection,” he told NancyOnNorwalk. “We are considering hiring an outside company to help us identify motor vehicles that are not properly registered in Norwalk.”

Gorman said the move is necessary because “people tend to let their registrations lag behind their actual place of residence and also sometimes drive a vehicle that is not registered with the state or municipality of their current residence, as required by law.”

The financial impact of the initiative is predicted to be somewhat small compared to the tax assessor office’s overall budget; Gorman emphasized that the attempt is mainly about maintaining consistency and fairness in Norwalk’s tax system.

“If we know that there are residents who are not properly paying taxes, we should address the problem. In this case, the vendor will help address the problem while generating additional revenue,” he said.

The city is currently considering fee-based and percentage-share plans for pricing with private companies.

“By addressing improperly registered vehicles, Norwalk aims to uphold the integrity of its tax system and ensure every resident contributes their fair share,” Gorman said.