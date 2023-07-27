Norwalk cooling centers opened

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has opened its cooling centers, given the heatwave gripping the area.

A National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, with heat index value of up to is 101 degrees expected. “A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time,” NOAA states.

The hot temperatures and high humidity today and tomorrow “can potentially cause heat-related illness, especially among vulnerable populations. The City encourages everyone to stay hydrated and limit strenuous exercise activities outdoors through Saturday,” a City news release states.

Additionally, City garbage collection is beginning at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. through Friday.

“I also want to remind everyone to please check on loved ones during these next several days, especially those who may be at greater risk to the heat, and make sure your pets aren’t left outside for an extended period of time,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in the release. “Heat index values of this nature can cause heat-related illnesses among humans and animals, and I urge everyone to stay hydrated and cool.”

City advice

The news release said:

“Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can go to one of the following cooling centers across Norwalk and can also call 2-1-1 to locate their nearest cooling center:

Norwalk Library- Main Branch (1 Belden Avenue)

Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

South Norwalk Branch (10 Washington Street)

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Norwalk Police Department Community Room (1 Monroe Street)

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

“The City encourages residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations to monitor those at high risk from the heat. While anyone can suffer from heat-related illness at any time, the following people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children

People 65 years of age or older

People who are overweight

People who overexert during work or exercise

People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation

“The following tips from the CDC can help you stay cool during the hot days ahead:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Drink water. Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat. Slow down. Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m..

Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m.. Stay indoors when possible. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool; they circulate the air.

If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool; they circulate the air. Be a good neighbor. During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning. Be mindful. Never leave persons, especially children and pets, in a closed or parked vehicle.

Never leave persons, especially children and pets, in a closed or parked vehicle. Don’t get too much sun. Sunburn makes cooling down much more difficult.

Sunburn makes cooling down much more difficult. Stay cool. If there is no air conditioning or fans in your home, consider visiting with friends or family that have air-conditioning or one of the City’s cooling centers mentioned above.