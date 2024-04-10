Norwalk Council Approves $45.4 Million Capital Budget, Bemoaning the Process

Common Council members Tuesday in discussions before approving Norwalk’s capital budget.

During almost three hours of discussion, the Norwalk Common Council voted Tuesday to make just $175,000 in adjustments before approving the mayor’s proposed capital budget spending of $45.4 million. Many council members complained about a process they said failed to involved the community.

The council voted 11-4 to approve a capital budget of $45,367,280, the same amount the Mayor Harry Rilling proposed to the Economic and Community Development Committee last week.

While the overall number stayed the same, the council adjusted the budget by reducing funding for ADA compliance and public art, shifting that funding to renovations for the fire department.

However, many council members voiced frustration over the capital budget process, and called for future reforms.

“I’m very disappointed,” council member Johan Lopez said. “This is not the way to conduct business. Council President Darlene Young called the process “flawed,” and said the council has to “rethink” it.

Council member Dajuan Wiggins moved to table the budget vote, saying the council needed more time. However, that motion failed with just three members in favor, 11 opposed, and Young abstaining.

“I think we just wasted our time on this call,” Wiggins said. “I feel like nothing got accomplished.”

Wiggins said council members “don’t even know” how much of an impact the $175,000 that council reallocated toward the fire department station repairs would make. Fire Chief Gino Gatto estimated that the station renovations would cost about $3 million.

Wiggins also said he believed the community should be more involved in the process.

“I know we represent the community. How can we do a better job of having the community have a say?” he asked.

Young said that “more than half a year, city staff is focusing on a budget,” and that she too believed the “process is flawed.”

“We’ve got to find a way” to fix it, she said, adding that they should be a lot better at this.

See the full capital budget breakdown.