Norwalk council bemoans budget process as “broken” and “flawed”

The Common Council met on April 9 to vote on the capital budget and receive a presentation on the operating budget.

Despite having a tentative city budget in place for next year, Common Council members have raised questions, concerns, and frustrations about the journey that led to it, and are looking for ways to change a process some have described as “broken.”

“I feel strongly that our financial process is broken,” council member Jenn McMurrer said at the April 9 meeting. The council dealt with two budget-related items that night: a presentation that gave members an update on the operating budget, and a vote on the capital budget, which they approved.

McMurrer said she felt “frustrated and heartbroken” over the budget process, adding that the city “cannot keep doing business this way.”

“What I’m finding, after all of this, is the process is flawed,” Council President Darlene Young said. “We need to come up with a better way of managing this and attacking this.”

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner called on her fellow council members to “join us in conversations about the city charter and how it should be revised.”

The current process, according to Niedzielski-Eichner, “does not allow voters to connect to their elected representatives and make changes to the budget.”

“I feel like I have very little ability to actually direct the city’s budget,” she said. “The vote that we will be taking tonight does not accurately reflect the priorities of this council that we would have put forward, that I would have put forward.”

Against this backdrop of concerns, let’s take a look at the budget process, what it entails, and why many council members feel they should play more of a role.

Inside Norwalk’s Budgets

Like all municipalities, Norwalk has an operating budget and a capital budget. The operating budget covers day-to-day operational costs, such as staff salaries, contracts for programs, supplies, benefits, etc. It’s funded primarily through property, motor vehicle, and personal property taxes, as well as local revenues, such as fees for building permits, and state and federal grants.

The capital budget includes long-term items such as construction projects and infrastructure improvements. for which the city issues bonds to borrow money to cover these costs. The capital budget is linked to the operating budget through the debt service line, the amount of money the city pays each year in principal and interest on its debt.

The processes for both are related and have many parts in common, but there are a few differences.

Starting with the operating budget, the process looks like this:

City departments, as well as the Board of Education, and the finance team work to develop their budget requests between October and February.

In February, the city’s Chief Financial Officer submits a recommended budget based on those requests.

In late February/early March, the Common Council, beginning with its Finance and Claims Committee, reviews the recommended budget, hosts a public hearing, and votes to set an overall budget cap, which can be exactly the amount of the recommended budget, or more or less than that amount.

The cap is then sent to the city’s Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET), which spends most of March meeting with departments and reviewing their requests. The Board of Estimate and Taxation has the ability to move funding around—whether by cutting or reallocating—as long as the bottom line remains below the cap set by the council. (As an example, the board could vote to cut $50,000 from the Building Department and move it to the Recreation and Parks Department.) The Council doesn’t have this reallocating ability; it can only vote on the overall number.

After the BET holds a hearing and incorporates feedback from the public, it forwards the tentative operating budget to the Common Council by the end of March/early April.

As long as the BET budget remains below the cap set by the council, there is no further action needed from the council. If the BET budget goes above the cap, the council has to vote whether to raise that amount or send it back to the BET to cut it so that it remains under the cap.

The final operating budget and tax levy are set by the BET the first week of May.

For the capital budget, the process is basically flipped:

City departments, as well as the Board of Education and the finance team, work to develop their capital budget requests between November and January. The departments also work with the Planning and Zoning Commission, which meets with them in January to review their requests.

The Chief Financial Officer then presents the recommended capital budget to the Planning and Zoning Commission in February. The Planning and Zoning Commission votes on that recommendation and sends the budget to the mayor by March 1.

The mayor reviews the recommendation and submits a mayor’s recommended budget to the Board of Estimate and Taxation.

The BET then forwards the budget to the council, with a recommendation for the maximum amount of capital spending the city should allocate that year by April 1.

The Common Council, through its Economic and Community Development Committee, reviews the budget and meets with department heads in early April to learn about their requests.

The full council then votes on the capital budget. The council has the power to approve, reject, or reduce any item in the capital budget. However, it can’t add items. (As an example, the council could move $50,000 from road paving to park maintenance, but it couldn’t add a park maintenance line that wasn’t already in the recommended capital budget.)

Critiques of the Process

Young noted that for more than half the year, the city departments focus on developing this budget, but the council is brought in late and is then making “11th-hour” phone calls to department heads as council members try to figure out any tweaks they want to make.

“Maybe we start having these items presented during one of our meetings,” she said, suggesting the council receive a look at proposals in January, to have a better idea of what staff is considering.

Others said they believed the process, as it now stands, doesn’t allow enough input from constituents.

“I feel like we did not build this budget together,” council member Heather Dunn said. Dunn, an Independent, is the only non-Democrat on the council. She said the public loses “trust in us,” when they find out about line items after the fact, such as an expenditure of $75,000 for a holiday event.

Council member Dajuan Wiggins questioned whether the council was “listening to our constituents.”

“We have to be aware of the community. How can we do a better job about the community having a say?” he said.

Because the council’s authority is limited to debating individual items on the capital budget, the April 3rd meeting included more than three hours of discussion, debate, and votes on making small adjustments.

“This process was just as wrong as everything we’ve been doing,” Young said.

“I think we just wasted our time on this call. I feel like nothing got accomplished,” Wiggins said.

Council member Johan Lopez agreed, calling it “completely unprofessional.”

“I’m honestly very disappointed,” he said. “I want to make it very clear this is not the way to conduct business. I’m very surprised.”

Others, like council member Greg Burnett, questioned the wisdom of making cuts on the floor without input from staff on the effect of such cuts.

“The departments have spent their due diligence in submitting their capital budget requests, and to me, it seems like we are arbitrarily, inappropriately reducing the capital budget,” he said.

Niedzielski-Eichner, who proposed a few cuts and reallocations during the capital budget debate, said that “under the charter, this is specifically the authority we have,” which is partly why she’s encouraging fellow council members to get involved in recommending changes to the charter.

Still, some said that this type of conversation and debate is precisely what the council should be doing.

“The public deserves to hear us in this chamber speak our position, regardless if we disagree, but the public deserves to hear the banter,” council member Nicol Ayers said. “This is a democracy. Everybody’s not supposed to agree … We are empowered to do what we are doing now.”

Other Communities

Almost all municipalities around Norwalk have slightly different budget processes, due primarily to the fact that each community has a different local government structure. But many follow similar steps.

Stamford, for example, has a mayor, a 40-person Board of Representatives, and a Board of Finance. The mayor works with city staff to develop recommended budgets, which are presented to the Board of Finance and the Fiscal Committee of the Board of Representatives throughout March and April. The Board of Finance, similar to Norwalk’s BET, has the authority to make line-item adjustments; However, it cannot add to the mayor’s recommendations. It forwards its recommended budget to the Board of Representatives, which, unlike Norwalk’s Common Council, has the final vote on the budget. But like the Board of Finance, the Board of Representatives cannot add to the budget. It can only reduce.

Similarly, in Fairfield, which has a Board of Selectmen (the administrative board), a Board of Finance, and a 40-member Representative Town Meeting, the budget process starts with departments working with the First Selectman—the equivalent of a mayor. The First Selectman then develops a recommended budget, which it presents to the Board of Selectmen. That board can make adjustments. The Board of Selectmen then forwards its recommended budget to the Board of Finance, which can also make adjustments, before sending it on to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM). The RTM can restore any cuts made by the Board of Finance with a vote of two-thirds of its members before it votes on the spending plan.

Next Steps for Norwalk?

Niedzielski-Eichner said the budget process outlined in Norwalk’s charter will be part of ongoing charter revision conversations that will take place during the summer. She repeatedly called on members of the public and her fellow council members to “engage in the charter revisions conversations,” and make recommendations for updating the budget process.

“We have a budget process that’s been faulty—I do think that has to be discussed during the charter revision commissions,” council member Barbara Smyth added.