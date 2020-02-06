Norwalk Council DPW roundup: It’s all in a name

NORWALK, Conn. – Some important doings in the Common Council Public Works Committee:

A plan to revise the resident pass system

Renaming part of Chestnut Street to honor Cesar Ramirez – but not right away

A request to rename Cemetery Street

Not a beach pass anymore

There are changes coming to what has been called the “resident pass” system, according to two of Norwalk’s chiefs, who say three tiers of user categories will be established.

First off, the passes will be separated into disposal passes and beach passes. Disposal passes will still be free to most of us, but residents who do not have their trucks or large vans registered in Norwalk will have to pay $100 yearly to use the transfer station. And, in the third tier, non-residents will face a different fee structure.

Recreation and Parks will use the same tier structure but the fees will be higher.

You won’t be able to go online to print your pass anymore. You’ll get your disposal pass at the transfer station and if you don’t have just a regular passenger vehicle, you’ll exchange the disposal pass for a card. And if your vehicle isn’t registered here, you’ll have to pay.

This is all according to Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works Anthony Robert Carr,

Director of Recreation and Parks Nick Roberts and Waste Programs Manager Jessica Paladino, who unveiled this plan at Tuesday’s Common Council Public Works Committee. They’re planning to delve further into the beach pass side of this equation at next week’s Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Affairs Committee meeting, they said.

There were a number of cars with out-of-state plates using resident spaces at the beach, and this is an attempt to address that issue, Roberts said. Non-residents, whose cars aren’t registered here and who don’t own property here, will be on the third tier, paying fees equivalent to the daily rates and the non-resident rate. This approach is common in Stamford and Bridgeport, he said.

Disposal rates for non-residents will start at $20 and go up to the $85 a ton rate.

The $100 fee for residents with bigger vehicles is inspired by the tonnage rate plus a fee for processing. Also, it’s what Greenwich charges, Carr explained.

“Since the city is growing and implementing a new system with LAZ with the license plate readers, things are starting to basically change,” Carr said.

Paper passes will probably be accepted at the transfer station through the year and maybe through 2021, then there will be a transition to stickers, they said. Stickers will be mailed out at tax time.

A license plate reader isn’t feasible at the transfer station, Paladino said. It would have to go at the top of the hill where vehicles enter the resident disposal area, but some people don’t have front license plates and that issue would have to be solved. Plus, City Carting staffs the station and there’s usually one person assigned to checking passes and helping people toss their stuff.

“It would be a lot for him to carry an iPad, check the system make sure the cars read. If there’s a problem with the vehicle, then he’s got to stop a vehicle check,” he said.

At that point, cars would back up, and other vehicles would go around the stopped vehicle, Carr explained.

“It’s not it’s not off the table… we certainly looked at it. And for the interim, we’ll start with the pass,” Carr said.

This all begins with changing the name of the relevant ordinance. The ordinance will also be moved to a different chapter in the City Code.

Cesar Ramirez Way – a year from now?

Chestnut Street from Monroe Street to Merritt Place would be honorarily renamed to Officer Cesar Ramirez Drive, under a proposal advanced to the Committee by Israel Navarro.

“He deserve this so much. His legacy should never be forgotten. He will always be a shining light in the story of Norwalk,” Navarro wrote to NancyOnNorwalk.

Ramirez died recently less than two months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Committee members indicated agreement that the street should get the honorary designation but former Council member Rich Bonenfant pointed out that it’s too soon.

The ordinance was recently changed to specify that a person has to be dead for a year before a street can be renamed, he said.

“The basis … was you didn’t want to do it on emotion because … you wanted it to the dust to settle everything to go down,” he explained.

Oddly, the Council could vote to name a road after a living person, by a “super majority plus one” vote.

“It seems to me that if we could go to ordinance and talk to the attorneys about little minor change,” to be able to honor Ramirez before a year goes by, Common Council President Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said.

Public Works Committee Chairman George Tsiranides (D-District D) agreed and moved to table the request, shifting it to the Ordinance Committee.

Bonenfant “has a valid point about the ordinance.” Thomas Keegan (R-District D) said. “We don’t make rules so we can immediately break them, right. We do need ordinance to act on this, but I do think the community wants to name this road after Officer Ramirez… And I think that having a year to do it may be somewhat of a good thing. Because we can plan to have a real celebration of his life. And I’d be willing to work or head a Committee that would do that.”

Committee members also wanted to check with Navarro and ask if he meant an honorary street naming, where the honorary name is on a sign alongside the official street name sign, or an official renaming, which would mean that deeds would need to be changed, as well as residents’ driver’s licenses, etc.

Navarro said he meant an honorary naming.

“I grew up with Cesar in my life,” Navarro wrote. “Since the day I was born to be exact. Cesar was not just a family friend. He {too} was an Uncle. A man that was a person I could vent too.”

Mill Pond Place?

“The name of the street, Cemetery Street, is just not conducive to positive thoughts,” Alan Webber said to the Committee.

Webber, of M.F. DiScala & Company, was there on behalf of Prime Equities Inc., the new owner of 1 Cemetery St. The property is easily recognizable as the Wells Fargo bank on the rotary around the East Norwalk cemetery, near Calf Pasture Beach. It’s literally the only property with a Cemetery Street address, he said.

This would be an official renaming. East Norwalk activist Diane Cece objected before NancyOnNorwalk arrived, but declined to explain why to NancyOnNorwalk.

Cemetery Street does sound negative, but “on the other hand, you know, it’s part of our history, that cemetery’s been there for so long,” said Smyth, looking at Cece.

The Committee agreed with Tsiranides that a public hearing be scheduled for April 7, to give time for the possibility to reach the public.

Because it’s a request for an official renaming, the proposal will go to the Land Use Committee, the Zoning Commission, and the Third Taxing District before the public hearing, he said.

Prime Equities suggests the name be changed to Mill Pond Place, because Mill Pond is right behind the property, Webber said. This would be “giving some more awareness to that,” and, “We don’t have any anything else specific going on right now. Wells Fargo has a lease on the property.”