Norwalk Council given economic appraisal of City

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is growing steadily, with at least 91,000 residents now, Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Church said.

“There’s tons of new businesses all the time, which is really exciting. But we’re also seeing a large number of entrepreneurs as well. Which is good news, because that’s how we kind of home grow our own businesses within the city of Norwalk,” Church said last week, as part of an “overall economic outlook” delivered to Common Council members.

Church said:

Apartment vacancy is low

vacancy is low The median home price is $550,000

home price is $550,000 Two mixed-use developments are expected to begin construction this year

are expected to begin construction this year Wegman’s is coming to Norwalk

Population

The 2020 Census shows 91,184 living in Norwalk, but this is likely a little low given the challenges presented by the pandemic, Church said. It was harder for census takers to go door-to-door and the data doesn’t show “the migration of New Yorkers or what have you to the city that we might have missed during that initial time period when the census data was being collected.”

The number of people identifying themselves as “only white” has significantly declined and the “Black alone” population has also decreased. However, “everything else basically significantly increased.” While the Hispanic population doesn’t “significantly” increase, it does “consistently” increase.

The median household income is about $90,000 and a “sole person is making is around $50,000.” That latter figure is “pretty stagnant” but high compared to the state and the nation. The median household income has increased, suggesting household sizes are getting larger or that the children have reached working age but haven’t moved out yet.

About 43% of residents have at least a Bachelor’s Degree.

“We have one of the most highly educated workforces in the state, which is something that larger companies look for when they’re moving to municipality is their access to talent,” Church said.

“I do know preliminarily that our median age has gone down,” Church said. “… I can’t tell you the exact numbers. … But we’re getting younger as a city.”

The employment rate is a bit lower than the Labor Market Area (LMA), “a trend you’ll see going throughout the years,” She said. “We’re usually a decimal point or two lower when it comes to unemployment than other municipalities in our in our LMA, and the state. So we’re doing really well.”

Businesses?

Church used tenant fit up permits for commercial space as an indication of the hyperlocal business climate. That’s a bit skewed by a spike in 2019, when mall tenants were getting permits so they could open in The SoNo Collection.

There were 131 permits in 2021 and the City is projecting 140 in 2022, she said.

Common Council member Thomas Keegan (R-District D) asked her for examples of the types of businesses opening in Norwalk.

“We have a significant amount of food related businesses. And that’s not necessarily restaurants, that’s food manufacturing businesses as well,” she said.

“We have a significant number of boutique manufacturers that are making things like soap, ice cream, hand lotion, those types of things,” she said. “We also have a significant amount of artists and businesses that are starting up in textiles and 3D printing. Some of those creative economy type of businesses that are really exciting when we’re talking about larger increases of jobs.”

“So we’re seeing an increase in kind of the startup tech industry and in the marketing industry. So data engineers and kind of designers, things like that. Those are the jobs that are really coming out in large strokes. … It runs the gamut,” she said.

Council member Darlene Young (D-District B) asked how many employees the businesses have.

The most she’s seen at the smaller boutique manufactures in 13 and the least is four, and it depends on whether the business is new or if it’s grown for a while, Church said. Startups and marketing firms have more, maybe 25-50.

Economic & Community Development Committee Chairman John Kydes (D-District C) asked if there were other documents that could show business activity, like LLC formations, because “not everyone’s going to have a permit.”

“We can track that via trade name certificates,” Church said. “But the only issue with that is that somebody can register for a trade name certificate at any time. Technically, they should do it when they start their business. But a lot of times they do it after the fact.”

Her PowerPoint states, “Since July 1, 2021, there have been 185 new business formations in the City of Norwalk. This is slightly higher than last year at this time. We are projecting around 370 new business formations from July 2021 to June 2022.”

She said, “That could include some businesses that have been established in previous years that just haven’t filed a trade need certificates.”

“People can set up corporations, but … they may operate someplace else. So I think it’s good information. We just have to bear that in mind,” Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) said.

Leasing activity

Church turned to commercial leasing. Her PowerPoint states:

The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk commercial real estate market is weaker compared to the overall U.S. market.

commercial real estate market is weaker compared to the overall U.S. market. The apartment property market is stronger than nationally.

market is stronger than nationally. The office property market is stronger than nationally.

market is stronger than nationally. The industrial property market is stronger than nationally.

market is stronger than nationally. The retail property market is weaker than nationally.

is weaker than nationally. The hotel/lodging property market is stronger than nationally.

“This is really showing the rebound from COVID, and the effects of COVID on Norwalk, and specifically on our Labor Market Area,” she said. “Our apartment, and residential properties are very hot right now. So, there’s very little room to move around. There’s high demand, which is leading to increased prices, both our single-family homes and our rent values. Our office property market is stronger.”

As a national trend, teleworking is decreasing the need for office space and Norwalk is growing more with residents than companies, according to Church.

Occupancy in larger office parks, like Merritt 7, is a little difficult to discern because many companies are subletting some of their space as they still have time on their leases, she said. It’s “tough” to forecast what direction that will go in.

Her PowerPoint states:

“Norwalk Class A office availability increased from 34.6% to 38.3%. Of the 20 buildings surveyed, 10 experienced a decrease in available square footage, 8 had an increase and 2 were unchanged. 201, 301 and 401 Merritt 7 combined added 157,689 sf of available space, and 801 Main Avenue and 20 Glover combined leased 90,914 sf.

availability increased from 34.6% to 38.3%. Of the 20 buildings surveyed, 10 experienced a decrease in available square footage, 8 had an increase and 2 were unchanged. 201, 301 and 401 Merritt 7 combined added 157,689 sf of available space, and 801 Main Avenue and 20 Glover combined leased 90,914 sf. “Sublease supply, fueled by a shift in workplace trends and an underlying uncertainty, is something we continue to track closely as it remains a primary contributor to overall availability.”

That data did not reflect “three major office permits that were pulled in the last week,” Church said Thursday.

As for retail, “We’re updating our zoning to be a little bit more flexible on the ground floor use,” and, “if we zone correctly, I do not think we’ll see as much vacancy as we’re seeing now.”

It might not be for a retailer or a restaurant, it “could be for a boutique manufacturer, or a girl who’s making soaps and candles in the back of her store. Those types of things will end up starting to fill the retail space, so not your traditional kind of commercial business.”

Housing

Church said Census data shows:

35,415 Norwalk housing units in 2010

Norwalk housing units in 2010 34,724 Norwalk housing units in 2015

Norwalk housing units in 2015 38,152 Norwalk housing units in 2020

“It looks significant, but in reality, it’s only 2,500 units in a 10-year time span,” Church said. “So the number of overall housing units has gone up since 2010. But the vacancy rates, however, we should know is at historic lows.”

This means it’s a challenge to move about, both for renters who want to leave an apartment and move into a two-family home and for homeowners who want to sell their house and move into a rental, she said.

The median home price has gone up 10% in a year, she said. It was $550,000 in January. Home sale prices in the previous week averaged $750,000.

“This is due to COVID-19 essentially,” she said.

New development

The Planning and Zoning Department expects groundbreakings this year on two recently approved mixed use developments, Pinnacle at 467 West Ave. and Spinnaker’s development at 10 Monroe St., according to Church.

The latter has 16,000 square feet of commercial space in its design, and, “I’m not sure if they want it to be publicly known, but there is a tenant that will be in that space,” Church said. “So that’s great news when we have a new development where we have a tenant that’s already lined up.”

On Connecticut Avenue, Wegman’s grocery store plans to open, she said.

“Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue, adjacent to route I-95,” the company states on its website. “The property is currently occupied by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store begins.”

Peter Maglathlin, CEO and President of MBI, Inc., is quoted as saying, “Although our current building has served us well over the past several decades, the chance to relocate to modern office space while still keeping our headquarters in Norwalk offers unique advantages to our company and our employees.”

It will be Wegman’s first Connecticut store.

“The two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet and will also include a multi-level parking garage,” Wegman’s states. “A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, as the company is currently seeking municipal approvals for the project.”

Economic Outlook 2022 ECD Meeting 3-3-2022