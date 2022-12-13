Norwalk Council looks to extend City Carting (WIN Waste) contracts

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Common Council members appear poised to add at least one year onto the waste management contract negotiated with City Carting just over a decade ago.

Adding another two years and approving the fee changes negotiated with Win Waste Innovations Holdings, which bought City Carting in 2021, would allow the City time to consider changes such as switching to city-wide municipal waste pickup, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said to the Common Council Public Works Committee last week.

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said she’d been skeptical of the extension but Valadares had “made a really strong case for why it’s in our best interest” and convinced her. The Committee voted unanimously to send the proposed two-year extensions, on three separate contracts, to the full Council for a vote Tuesday.

Public Works Committee Chairwoman Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) noted at the discussion’s outset that extensive studies are needed before the City moves to city-wide pickups. “By extending this contract by a year, or possibly two, with this option for a second year, that does give us the time to do that.”

City Carting’s contract expires June 30, Valadares said. If it goes out to bid now, the City will be locked into the same style of services for at least five years.

“Even if another company wins that bid, we doubt that they will have the fleet that we needed for the garbage pickup,” she said. “We understand that there has been a lot of issues with truck production. And we don’t think that any other company will be able to get a project or a contract as big as Norwalk and be able to provide enough trucks as of July 1.”

It’s a “great opportunity” to “rethink how we’re going to deal with the garbage collection throughout the town,” with an eye toward being “much more sustainable,” adjust recycling efforts and maybe add food composting, she said. The City also needs to consider “how we can probably teach our residents to produce less garbage.”

In addition to the pickup areas, “I think there is a lot of questions that can be answered,” she said. “There will be a lot of discussions and we should hear the residents, the Common Council, the administration, the contractors on the best way. What is the market doing now? To be honest, I don’t think that we have enough time to answer these questions and still prepare a bid that will be successfully bid and have a company starting on July 1.”

DPW Superintendent of Operations Chris Torre added that new ordinances may be needed for topics including condominiums and commercial pickups. “Those are some things that we need to talk about and not rush into it.”

DPW will issue an RFQ (request for qualifications) during the extension and get a consultant to consider the garbage collection “big picture,” Valadares promised, commenting that “unfortunately” the collection truck with two laborers in the back is “old-fashioned” and “extremely expensive nowadays.”

She said she was coming to the Council “early” because the soonest a contract extension could be signed is February, considering the legal department’s need to vet the agreement language. “I don’t want to have any surprises in May and realize that everybody has no garbage being picked up as July 1.”

Prior to Sept. 30, 2012, City employees collected solid waste. The move to City Carting was controversial and the City has since touted the move as a cost saver.

The City has three contracts with WIN Waste, one for municipal solid waste collection, one for curbside recycling collection and finally, one for transfer station operation, transport and disposal services. DPW has negotiated terms for a one year extension with an option to add an extra year.

Municipal waste collection costs would increase to $2,115,000 in the first year and $2,220,750 in the second because WIN Waste’s expenses have increased and City Carting stopped making a profit in 2018 as the labor, fuel and insurance costs have gone up, Valadares said.

The City has been receiving $17.50 per ton of recyclable materials but the market has dropped out and Norwalk would instead pay a flat fee of $750,000 a year, Valadares said. This would be offset by any revenues and with Asia considering buying the materials again, the number may jump. Additionally, Americans are developing options for recycling.

Greenwich, with an identical contract, has been receiving $25-30,000 a month for its recycling, she said.

The transfer station operation cost would decrease under the negotiated extension because Norwalk added a third compactor there, Valadares said.

Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) and Smyth spoke of the need for a “garbage czar” to educate Norwalk residents. Smyth said recycling has become complicated and Livingston expressed a “need to focus on reducing the amount of garbage generated by the city.”

Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) said he didn’t understand City Carting’s “rebranding.”

“I don’t understand who pays for that. WIN Waste is not even registered on the Secretary of State’s website, City Carting is, as a foreign entity out of New Hampshire,” Meek said.

News stories online note the transition.

In April 2021, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. announced the integration of 10 leading waste industry businesses into a single company operating under the WIN Waste Innovations brand name, SeaCoastOnline said. That included Stamford-based City Carting & Recycling.

WIN Waste is based in Portsmouth, N.H.

“As one entity, the legacy businesses now represent a vertically integrated, curb-to-grid waste management company designed to ‘enhance customer service and deliver superior, sustainable waste solutions tailored to the needs of each customer,’” Waste Today Magazine reports. “Along with the new operating name, WIN Waste Innovations unveiled its tagline to convey the brand’s dual focus on customer service and sustainability: Performance for the Planet.”

Torre told Meek that WIN Waste bought City Carting. Valadares said the extensions would go to the legal department and, “That’s one more reason why I am in front of you in December, because I know that with this back and forth, we may lose another month or two months until we have a contract in place.”