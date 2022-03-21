Norwalk Council looks to raise awareness on pesticide dangers

NORWALK, Conn. — Pesticides would be banned from City properties, under an ordinance being considered by the Common Council.

This would formalize and make permanent a policy already being implemented by the Department of Public Works, said Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), who added that raising public awareness is part of the goal.

Don’t think that a pesticide is safe just because it’s approved by the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency); the EPA only looks at the active ingredient, won’t tell you what the inert ingredients are and has no tests done to determine how they interact, said Drew Toher of Beyond Pesticides during a three-pronged presentation Tuesday to the Ordinance Committee.

In the second prong, Sarah Evans of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai said the number of common diseases has doubled or tripled in the last couple of decades, a rapid change that “suggests that something else is at play.” Studies show “we all have greater than 200 chemicals in our bodies, over 40 of those are pesticides.”

Lobstering used to be a lucrative industry off Norwalk but in the mid-90s, they all died, Dick Harris of Harbor Watch said. It became apparent that the die-off was due to pesticides being flushed into the harbor all at once by a hurricane; while that was decades ago, lately there’s a sudden absence of oyster larvae.

“We’re not learning,” Harris said.

Still, after the devastating delivery of bad news on pesticides, questions revealed the flip side of the coin.

“My concern really is ticks and also mosquitos,” said Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large). “…Tick diseases can be devastating. The neighborhood that I live in is home to Lone Star ticks, which carry even more disturbing stuff than your, sort of, average deer tick.”

“We do counsel a lot of families on how to manage that. A lot of it comes down to how you manage your property,” Evans said. “…It’s definitely challenging.”

“Pesticide use … creates a treadmill effect, because you’re spraying pesticides to deal with a pest, when in effect, that’s going to weaken your local ecology, it’s going to weaken the ability for natural systems to get in there and address the pest problem, you know, through natural means, and it makes it easier for pest populations to grow,” Toher said.

‘The need for this pesticide ban’

Stamford recently passed an ordinance to ban toxic chemicals on its lawns and “we’ve been talking about this in Norwalk for quite some time,” Shanahan said. While it’s great that DPW stopped using pesticides in 2019, a change in administration could reverse the policy.

The Committee had gotten letters supporting the move; Mary Wilson of Protect Our Pollinators wrote that scientific studies have have identified pesticides as playing a central role in the recent “insect apocalypse,” a “catastrophic decline in pollinators, including bees, part of the overall 75% decline in insects over nearly three decades.”

Shanahan said her presentation was meant to “educate our committee as to the need for this pesticide ban, and some of the important reasons why.”

The umbrella term “pesticides” includes “insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, all the other biocides out there intended to mitigate, kill or repel a pest or weed,” Toher said.

Inert ingredients are considered confidential business information and the EPA doesn’t require toxicology testing, he said. But university peer-reviewed show “other inert ingredients can make a pesticide product more or less toxic depending upon the mixture of the formulation.”

Endocrine disruption, a pesticide tactic of mimicking hormones, is “not evaluated despite a 1996 law requiring EPA review” and EPA “will allow a pesticide onto market without required studies on certain health endpoints,” Toher said. While “the agency assumes that chemical will not cause harm while it waits for that data,” many times “serious environmental problems” have resulted.

The EPA also assumes that everyone will follow the directions on the pesticide labels, he said.

“The most commonly used pesticides on lawns today are linked to cancer, birth defects, reproductive toxicity, kidney and liver damage in humans,” Toher said. Pesticide usage is also a “major environmental justice issue” as New York City “parks and communities of color are experiencing much higher rates of pesticide use.” The people applying the pesticides are more likely to be from communities of color and young children are more susceptible to the effects of pesticide exposure.

Data shows that Connecticut beekeepers have consistently reported losses above the national average, “an astounding 65% colony loss between 2020 and 2021,” Toher said. “…Imagine if another agricultural industry, like dairy or poultry farmers, lost well over 30 percent of their livestock not just once, but year over year for more than the past decade.”

And it’s not just pollinators, the Eastern Monarch butterfly populations have declined “by 80% since 2005, risking migratory collapse and extinction.”

‘We don’t actually know’

Evans is a Norwalker who researches “how early life chemical exposures affects child development, particularly when they occur during vulnerable periods like the prenatal period” at Mount Sinai, she said. “…We’re not talking about high level acute toxicity; we’re talking about the chronic exposures that we experience throughout our daily lives.”

Every year, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) studies a representative sampling of American bodies and has found more than 200 chemicals in everyone, she said, as previously mentioned. But, “we’re not testing for every pesticide that’s out there in the environment. So we don’t actually know.”

And the levels are higher in children and in Black and brown people, she said.

“Again, these are at low dose levels that we’re exposed to throughout our daily lives. And they’re cumulative,” Evans said. “… They’re really not looking at how these cumulative and synergistic exposures that we experience across our lifespan across many years impact health. And so that’s what we’re studying at Mount Sinai.”

Children are naturally vulnerable to pesticide exposures for obvious reasons; they’re closer to the ground, they roll around and put things in their mouth, she said. They also breathe faster and “they even eat and drink more for their body weight.”

Children are developing and “this places them at greater risk of harm.”

But “we’re not just thinking about the outdoor exposures. But we know that pesticides accumulate in dust inside our homes, and they get tracked in on our shoes,” Evans said.

DDT is banned but, “if your grandmother was exposed to DDT, your risk of breast cancer is actually increased. So these exposures can persist across multiple generations,” she said.

Major classes of insecticide are designed to interfere with the way that nerves communicate with one another, which also affects mammals, the wildlife population and humans, she said.

Glyphosate may be associated with an increase in non-Hodgkins lymphoma, altered reproductive development in girls and interference with the microbiome. Mount Sinai researchers report autistic like behaviors in rodent laboratory studies.

Beyond all of that, pesticides are petroleum-based, so they contribute to climate change, Evans said.

‘Look at the cost’

Harris said that back in the 70s, his “eye opening experiences” included seeing what happened with DDT. It became less effective over time and he saw its damage to wildlife as he watched one of the first researchers studying the issue.

Later, he founded Harbor Watch. This led to him observing Norwalk Harbor in the 90s, when it “was something else,” an unbelievable abundance of sea life, “like opening a Christmas present every time” the trawl came up.

Then governments got the bright idea to dump pesticides in storm drains to kill mosquitos. When a big storm hit, the storm drains were flushed out and “People were having nets full of dead lobsters.”

“They never came back,” he said.

Last summer there were heavy rains and in mid-July, when he should have been able to find “a veritable soup” of larvae from crustaceans but, “I caught zero, nothing. That really worried me…. The only harbor they produced any larva of any note was the Quinnipiac.”

This summer, stick your head out your window and see if you hear cicadas, crickets or katydids, he said. Look for toads.

“We don’t have any mosquitoes. We did get those guys but look at the cost,” he said.

The Connecticut legislature is considering a bill to ban Chlorpyrifos and Neonicotinoids on golf courses, he said. “There’s a lot of good news about how this may be voted through. But even so with Neonicotinoids, we made a little bit of a loophole to allow it to still be used on some vegetables. And I don’t think we have that luxury.”

Why pesticides?

Shanahan said her committee would be holding a public hearing, where people might learn “better practices.”

She asked Toher to explain why people think they need pesticides.

“I think it really stems from folks not really being aware of the broad range of dangers associated with these chemicals,” Toher said. “I think local communities really have a role to play in educating their residents about this, because certainly, you know, the state is doing some good work on this… but the federal government is falling down on the job, essentially saying these products are fine as long as you follow them using the label. But we know from the science that that is, that is just not the case.”

The City is paying 2.5 times as much for its organic approach, Norwalk Parks Superintendent Ken Hughes said. So there’s an economic benefit to pesticides and the more toxic approaches are heavily marketed, while the more environmentally friendly ones are not.

You can wipe out most pests with chemicals but the ones that survive develop a resistance and “come back with a vengeance,” Toher said. “We see this kind of process occur in the literature.”

Evans spoke of tick tubes and offered other suggestions to Niedzielski-Eichner, who said those wouldn’t work and asked what might work on the deer. Tick boxes apply “a pesticide onto a rodent that then, you know, eliminates the ticks that way instead of having a blanket application,” Evans replied.

Toher said a study showed a group of Connecticut residents suffered the same number of ticks on their bodies whether or not a pesticide was used. Pesticide application “isn’t necessarily going to get the ticks that are going to fall on you.”

As for mosquitos, “what you need to do is do things like eliminate standing water, maybe use some larvicides that will get the larvae before they hatch,” Evans said. “We do sometimes have some really, surprisingly terrible, very wet weather like has been referred to, that have led to these incredible outbreaks of mosquitoes in times when we don’t even expect them … so it’s definitely challenging.”