Norwalk Council member arrested in alleged assault

Updated, 2:21 p.m.: Police audio added, information added to story.

NORWALK, Conn. – Kadeem Roberts, a Norwalk Common Council member, was arrested early Sunday and charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with a 911 call.

Attorney Darnell Crosland, representing Roberts, said he’s confident the woman who accused Roberts will retract her story.

Roberts is a Democrat representing District A. Mayor Harry Rilling and Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez both used the word “unfortunate” in response to the arrest.

Norwalk Police say they got a call at 2 a.m. Sunday alleging a disturbance on Fair Street. “The victim told officers after a night of drinking the victim got a ride from Roberts, and they began arguing in Roberts’ vehicle. The vehicle stopped at their destination where the argument continued,” Lt. Jared Zwickler wrote Monday.

A recording of the police dispatch call, recorded by NancyOnNorwalk contributor Harold F. Cobin, shows that the complainant, who is not the alleged victim, told police that Roberts had come into the home and tried to take a cell phone. Roberts left the residence and then returned and was assaulting the victim, the complainant said.

Roberts had his first court appearance Sunday.

Crosland wrote:

“Kadeem Roberts has dedicated his life to service and will continue to do so. He encourages everyone over this holiday season to drink responsibly, and if they feel that they are not in a condition to drive, they should call a designated driver. That is exactly what happened in this case, Mr. Roberts received a text from the complaining witness at around 1:12am asking him to pick her up from a party because she was drunk.

“Mr. Roberts obliged and picked her up. When he dropped her off, she refused to exit the car due to her intoxication.

“They say no good deed goes unpunished, and we want to be clear, Mr. Roberts never interfered with any 911 calls nor did he assault this woman. I am confident that she will come forward with the truth.

“The larger issue at play is this, because police officers are overly concerned with not making the wrong call in {domestic violence} cases, whenever a person calls the police and makes an allegation, they rush to judgment and arrest based solely on the allegations.

“We are confident that not only will the truth come out that will exonerate Mr. Roberts, we are going to push for legislation that changes this culture of arrest first and ask questions later.

“Success is given to those who work the hardest.”

Roberts declined to comment.

Rilling said, “Kadeem is a likable guy. This is unfortunate and I hope it all works out.”

Melendez said, “This is an unfortunate situation. Given the seriousness of the allegations, it’s important that we wait for the facts.”