Norwalk Council members’ attendance surveyed

The Norwalk Common Council in March. At left is Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).

There’s an election on the way and NancyOnNorwalk thought it time to calculate the record of Norwalk Common Council members attendance, both at full meetings and at the Committee meetings where most of the work is done.

This two-year term included turnover, as four current members have been appointed by their party Committees.

NoN surveyed the City’s meeting minutes, available through Friday, to come up with the following scorecard.

A basic overview

Of the members running for election this fall, the record is:

Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Attended 79% of full Council meetings

Attended 73% of Committee meetings

Greg Burnett (D-At Large)

Attended 100% of full Council meetings

Attended 73% of Committee meetings

Attended 100% of Finance Committee meetings; he is Chairman of the Committee

James Frayer (D-District E)

Appointed in late June

Attended 88% of full Council meetings

Attended 83% of Committee meetings

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)

Attended 90.5% of full Council meetings

Attended 86% of Committee meetings

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)

Attended 90.5% of full Council meetings

Attended 83% of Committee meetings

Attended 100% of Public Safety & General Government meetings; she is Chairwoman

Bryan Meek (R-District D)

Appointed in June 2022

Attended 58% of full Council meetings

Attended 51% of Committee meetings

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)

Attended 96.2% of full Council meetings

Attended 92% of Committee meetings

Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)

Attended 85% of full Council meetings

Attended 79% of Committee meetings

Attended 94.7% of Ordinance Committee meetings; she is Chairwoman

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)

Attended 96% of full Council meetings

Attended 96.6% of Committee meetings

Attended 100% of Public Works Committee meetings; she is Chairwoman

Darlene Young (D-District B)

Attended 85% of full Council meetings

Attended 84% of Committee meetings

Attended 95.2% of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs meetings; she is Chairwoman

Now, let’s look at everyone’s record, get into the nitty gritty.

Full Council meetings

There were 53 meetings possible through Sept. 12 for those serving full terms; the minutes for

Tuesday’s meeting are not yet available

Heidi Alterman (D-District D)

Attended 31, a 58.5% rate. Hasn’t been to a meeting since June 20. Missed six in her first year.

Alterman is not running for reelection.

Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Attended 42, a 79% attendance rate.

Ayers is seeking reelection.

Greg Burnett (D-At Large)

Attended all 53, a 100% attendance rate.

Burnett is seeking reelection.

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large)

Attended 48, a 90.5% attendance rate.

Goldstein is seeking reelection.

David Heuvelman (D-District A)

Attended 52, a 98% attendance rate.

Heuvelman is not running for reelection.

John Kydes (D-District C)

Attended 37, a 69.8% attendance rate. The first meeting he missed was in May 2022; the second two were in January and February. Kydes has attended three meetings since May 23.

Kydes is not running for reelection.

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C)

Attended 48, an 90.5% attendance rate.

McMurrer is seeking reelection.

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large)

Attended 51, a 96.2% attendance rate.

Niedzielski-Eichner is seeking reelection.

Diana Révolus (D-District B)

Attended 48, a 90.5% attendance rate. All of the meetings she missed were in June through September 2022, when she had a baby.

Révolus will not be on the ballot. She sought reelection but was defeated in a primary.

Lisa Shanahan (D-District E)

Attended 45, an 85% attendance rate.

Shanahan is seeking reelection.

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large)

Attended 51, a 96% attendance rate.

Smyth is seeking reelection.

Darlene Young (D-District B)

Attended 45, an 85% attendance rate.

Young is seeking reelection.

Bryan Meek (R-District D)

Was appointed in July 2022 to replace Tom Keegan

Could have attended 36 meetings, attended 21, an 58% attendance rate.

Meek is seeking the seat and will be on the ballot.

Ed Camacho (D-At Large)

Was appointed in January 2023 to replace Dominique Johnson

Could have attended 25 meetings, attended 21, an 84% attendance rate. Two of the meetings he missed concerned charter revision. Removing those two, Camacho had a 91.3% rate.

Camacho is not seeking the seat.

James Frayer (D-District E)

Was appointed June 2023 to replace Tom Livingston

Could have attended nine meetings, attended eight, an 88% attendance rate. The meeting he missed concerned charter revision.

Frayer is seeking the seat and will be on the ballot.

Tom Livingston (D-District E)

Was appointed Chief of Staff in May

Could have attended 41 meetings, attended 40, an 97.5% attendance rate.

Dominique Johnson (D-At Large)

Elected a State Representative in November

Could have attended 27 meetings, attended 24, an 88% attendance rate. Attended every meeting through Oct. 11, 2022.

Thomas Keegan (R-District D)

Retired in June 2022

Could have attended 16 meetings, was at every on, a 100% attendance rate.

Committee attendance

Heidi Alterman (D-District D) was on the Public Safety & General Government Committee, Land Use and Building Management Committee, Community Services Committee in the first year and second year, and on the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee established in the second year.

She attended 38 of 63 possible Committee meetings, a 60% rate.

Nine of 15 Public Safety & General Government meetings

Nine of 22 Land Use meetings

11 of 16 Community Services meetings; last attended March 16.

Nine of 10 Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

Again, Alterman is not seeking election.

Nicol Ayers (D-District A) was on the Public Safety & General Government Committee, Land Use and Building Management Committee, Community Services Committee, Recreation and Parks Committee in the first year and second year, and on the Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee established in the second year.

She attended 60 of 82 possible Committee meetings, a 73% rate.

11 of 15 Public Safety & General Government meetings

15 of 22 Land Use meetings

11 of 16 Community Services meetings

16 of 21 Recreation and Parks meetings

Seven of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Again, Ayers is seeking reelection.

Greg Burnett (D-At Large) is Finance Committee Chairman and on the Land Use and Building Management Committee, Community Services Committee in the first year and second year, and on the Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee established in the second year.

He attended 64 of 73 possible Committee meetings, a 73% rate.

27 of 27 Finance meetings

18 of 22 Land Use meetings

11 of 16 Community Services meetings

Eight of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Again, Burnett is seeking reelection.

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) was on the Public Safety & General Government Committee, the Ordinance Committee, and the Recreation and Parks Committee in the first year and second year, and on the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee established in the second year.

He attended 62 of 72 possible Committee meetings, an 86% rate.

17 of 21 Recreation and Parks meetings

11 of 15 Public Safety & General Government meetings

Eight of 10 Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

19 of 19 Ordinance Committee meetings

Seven of seven Community Services meetings

Again, Goldstein is seeking reelection.

David Heuvelman (D-District A) was on the Finance Committee in the first year, Land Use and Building Management Committee, Ordinance Committee, Economic and Community Development Committee in the first year and second year and became Community Services Chairman in the second year, replacing Dominique Johnson.

He attended 72 of 82 possible Committee meetings, an 88% rate.

Seven of seven Community Services meetings

14 of 14 Finance meetings

19 of 22 Land Use meetings

15 of 19 Ordinance Committee meetings

17 of 20 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

Again, Heuvelman is not seeking reelection.

John Kydes (D-District C) is Economic and Community Development Chairman, was on the Finance Committee and Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs both years.

He attended 72.5 of 88 possible Committee meetings, an 82.3% rate.

20 of 20 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

19 of 27 Finance meetings

13.5 of 21 Recreation and Parks meetings

20 of 20 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

Again, Kydes is not seeking reelection.

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) is Public Safety & General Government Committee chairwoman, was on the Finance Committee, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs and on the Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee established in the second year.

She attended 59 of 71 possible Committee meetings, an 83% rate.

15 of 15 Public Safety & General Government meetings

16 of 21 Recreation and Parks meetings

23 of 27 Finance meetings

Five of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Again, McMurrer is seeking reelection.

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) was on the Finance Committee, Ordinance Committee, Public Works Committee and on the Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee established in the second year.

She attended 69 of 75 possible Committee meetings, an 92% rate.

26 of 27 Finance meetings

17 of 19 Ordinance Committee meetings

19 of 21 Public Works Committee meetings

Seven of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Again, Niedzielski-Eichner is seeking reelection.

Diana Révolus (D-District B) was on the Finance Committee, Public Safety & General Government Committee, Community Services Committee and on the Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee established in the second year.

She attended 58 of 66 possible Committee meetings, an 88% rate.

25 of 27 Finance meetings

13 of 15 Public Safety & General Government meetings

13 of 16 Community Services meetings

Seven of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Again, Révolus will not be on the ballot.

Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) is Ordinance Committee Chairwoman, and was on the Economic and Community Development Committee, Public Works Committee, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs. She is chairwoman of the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee Chair established in the second year.

She attended 72 of 91 possible Committee meetings, a 79% rate.

18 of 19 Ordinance Committee meetings

10 of 10 Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

16 of 20 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

13 of 21 Recreation and Parks meetings

15 of 21 Public Works Committee meetings

Again, Shanahan is seeking reelection.

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) is Public Works Committee Chairwoman, was on the Land Use and Building Management Committee and the Community Services Committee

She attended 57 of 59 possible Committee meetings, a 96.6% rate.

21 of 21 Public Works Committee meetings

21 of 22 Land Use meetings

15 of 16 Community Services meetings

Again, Smyth is seeking reelection.

Darlene Young (D-District B) is Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Chairwoman, and was on the Economic and Community Development Committee, the Public Works Committee and on the Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee and the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee established in the second year.

She attended 84 of 100 possible Committee meetings, an 84% rate.

20 of 21 Recreation and Parks meetings

Five of 10 Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

18 of 20 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

Seven of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

16 of 21 Public Works Committee meetings

18 of 20 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

Again, Young is seeking reelection.

Bryan Meek (R-District D), as the sole Republican, is listed as a member of every Committee.

He attended 68 of 134 possible Committee meetings, an 51% rate.

9 of 16 Recreation and Parks meetings

Eight of 18 Finance meetings

Five of nine Public Safety & General Government meetings

15 of 22 Land Use meetings

Four of 11 Community Services meetings

Seven of 12 Ordinance Committee meetings

10 of 14 Public Works Committee meetings

Nine of 14 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

None of 10 Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

One of eight Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Again, Meek is seeking election.

Ed Camacho (D-At Large) is on the Finance Committee, the Ordinance Committee, Public Works Committee and the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee.

He attended 20 of 30 possible Committee meetings, a 66.6% rate.

Eight of 10 Finance meetings

One of four Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

Eight of eight Ordinance Committee meetings

Three of eight Public Works Committee meetings

Again, Camacho is not seeking election.

James Frayer (D-District E) is on the Land Use and Building Management Committee, the Ordinance Committee, the Economic and Community Development Committee, the Public Works Committee and the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee.

He attended 10 of 12 possible Committee meetings, an 83% rate.

Five of five Land Use meetings

Zero of one of Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

One of one Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

One of two Ordinance Committee meetings

Three of three Public Works Committee meetings

Again, Frayer is seeking election.

Thomas Keegan (R-District D), as the sole Republican, was listed as a member of every committee.

He missed none, a 100% rate.

Five of five Recreation and Parks

Nine of nine Finance meetings

Six of six Public Safety & General Government meetings

Seven of seven Land Use meetings

Seven of seven Community Services meetings

Three of three Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

Two of two Ad Hoc Affordable Housing Committee meetings

Seven of seven Ordinance Committee meetings

Seven of seven Public Works Committee meetings

Again, Keegan is retired.

Dominique Johnson (D-At Large) was on the Public Safety & General Government Committee, the Ordinance Committee, the Public Works Committee and the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee.

She attended 35 of 37 possible Committee meetings, a 94.5% rate.

Nine of nine Public Safety & General Government meetings

Four of five Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings (she wasn’t there for the meeting the day after her election to the Statehouse)

11 of 11 Ordinance Committee meetings

11 of 12 Public Works Committee meetings

Again, Johnson will not be on the ballot.

Tom Livingston (D-District E) was Land Use and Building Management Committee Chairman and on the Ordinance Committee, the Economic and Community Development Committee, the Public Works Committee and the Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee.

He attended 61 of 62 possible Committee meetings, an 98% rate.

17 of 17 Land Use meetings



18 of 18 Economic and Community Development Committee meetings

Nine of 10 Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee meetings

17 of 17 Public Works Committee meetings

Again, Livingston will not be on the ballot.

