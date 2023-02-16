Norwalk Council members query tax assessor on reval progress

NORWALK, Conn. — Assessors have visited more than 1,500 Norwalk properties and been allowed into about 10% of them, Tax Assessor William Ford said recently.

Vision Government Solutions, the firm conducting this year’s revaluation of city properties, has gotten about half the people they’ve asked to let them in, he said. A little less than 20% of residents weren’t home.

Connecticut communities are required to conduct property revaluations every five years, with every other one a full inspection, Ford explained to the Common Council Finance Committee on Feb. 9. The 2023 version is in the latter category, where assessors visit the properties.

Inspectors are “looking for properties that have changed” or inaccuracies in previous assessments, he said. “We have neighborhoods that put in $100,000 kitchens, that will increase the value of the property,” and once they’ve done that they want the exterior to reflect the improvement. The City has looked at building permits and electrical permits because sometimes people only obtain electrical permits for kitchen renovations.

“I will say that the inspection rates that we’re getting are a little low. But they’re typical for revaluation,” he said. “People do not like having anybody in their house. And especially assessors, they believe that any information used will only increase their value.”

Still, “they’re not incredibly low, it’s not something where red flags are going off, that we’re not hitting the numbers that we should be hitting,” he said.

Visions sends letters to homeowners if assessors couldn’t get in, and assessors do an exterior inspection either way, he said. “That provides them sufficient information to have a general idea of the condition of the property. It is always best to gain interior access to get the best data, the most accurate data provides the best values. And that’s what we’re hoping to have.”

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) asked if “preemptive letters” should go out, given that people are wary of scams and “there’s tremendous amount of confusion and concern.”

“We are discussing ways that we … provide better information to the public as to what areas that different collectors will be in at different times,” Ford said. Two taxing districts have asked for fliers to insert in their mailings and that’s in process.

Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) said he’s hearing from “a lot of people” who “didn’t really know this was happening.”

Ford said that while various news stories had been published, he spoke to an unhappy resident who “literally told me, they don’t read the newspaper, they don’t go to websites… they don’t even read the mail that they receive. And I couldn’t figure out how to contact this person after the phone call.”

Heuvelman also asked if letters could be sent in advance.

Assessors might not arrive to particular neighborhoods until June, Ford said. He’s also seen “blanket letters” entice scammers.

Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) suggested that instead of mass mailers, maybe the City could call residents and make appointments to inspect the properties.

“We do not maintain phone numbers of individuals within the city,” Ford replied. “…We do not have the staff to call all the homeowners and have a discussion, like you’re talking about, because it would not be a short phone call. It would have to explain the revaluation, it would have to explain – you’re talking about a 20–30-minute phone call for each one.”

Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said robocalls are effective, something the Council members know from campaigning.

That wouldn’t provide the ability to make appointments, Ford replied.

“No, but you could let them know in another way. If they don’t read the newspaper, go on social media, etc., or read their mail, which again, I understand your frustration with that, we go through that too,” McMurrer said. “It’s hard to communicate with people if they don’t want to be communicated with, but any which way you can communicate with them.”

He agreed.

Révolus suggested the City could call people who’ve done major renovations.

“That does occur,” Ford said. The phone numbers are on the building permit applications and most of them have been inspected. His department has also “cleaned up a lot of information” by researching brokers’ listings on properties that have been sold in the last three years and with public information.

McMurrer suggested using the City website’s homepage spotlight location to promote the reval. Heuvelman asked why this hadn’t already been done, given the “rough reval” last time.

“We had COVID, we had a number of other things going on during this time period where we weren’t sure what process we were going to take,” Ford said. “There was a potential that we could postpone the revaluation as well. We’ve looked at all these different situations. And we’re here and they started doing the inspections. They will be ramping up more in the spring to do more of the inspections, and we will be getting the data and the information out to the public as much as possible.”

Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.