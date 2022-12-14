Norwalk Council opts out of State ADU regulation, giving P&Z authority on issue

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has opted out of a State law defining accessory dwelling units on a 12-2 Common Council vote held Tuesday, putting the rules around ADUs in the Planning and Zoning Commission’s control even though multiple Council members who supported the move said they were unhappy with P&Z’s decision last week to require site plan reviews for detached units.

The Planning and Zoning Commission had voted against site plan reviews, which give neighbors a heads up and a chance to weigh in, but after the Commission’s vote on setbacks and other specifics Thursday, Commissioner Richard Roina put it back on the table. Commissioner Mike Mushak seconded Roina’s motion.

Mushak wasn’t present for the Nov. 3 P&Z vote against site plan reviews. On Thursday, he pointed out that the review is lighter than the “definitely onerous” special permit requirements and the

Commission can opt out of a public hearing. Yes, it might pit neighbors against each other but if the Commission concludes it’s discouraging detached ADUs, then it can change the regulation.

He also felt that Council members are elected, not appointed, and preferred a site plan review.

Commissioner Galen Wells corrected him, saying that a Council Committee announced support for the mechanism, not the entire Council. She could offend her neighbors by putting a gazebo or a deck on her house, as of right, and “there are all kinds of things that you can do without a site plan review that your main neighbor may not like.”

Mushak countered that a gazebo or deck wouldn’t require blasting but a detached ADU might, causing environmental damage to the neighbor’s property.

The vote was 5-4, with Commissioners Darius Williams, Tammy Langalis, Lou Schulman, Roina and Mushak voting in favor of site plan reviews and Commissioners Steve Ferguson, Nick Kantor, Jacquen Jordan-Byron and Wells voting against.

Principal Planner Bryan Baker noted that opting in or out of the State law wouldn’t affect Norwalk’s ability to require site plan reviews.

Roina stressed that he’s against ADUs. “I feel like we are changing the zone retroactively to multifamily throughout the city of Norwalk,” he said.

Changes to the setback requirements were approved 6-3.

The Commission’s changes allow detached ADUs of up to 700 square feet and ADUs within the home up to 1,000 square feet. The State regulation allows for detached ADUs of 1,000 square feet but no more than 30% of the size of the main house; Baker said P&Z’s regulation is only “more restrictive” if the main house has more than 2,333 square feet.

Many regard ADUs as a way to increase affordable housing, though this is also a debate.

“Affordable” is sometimes a legal definition. Baker said ADUs could help Norwalk meet the percentages mandated in a State law commonly referred to as “8-30g;” while the city has the needed 10% “affordable,” based on 30% of income going to rent, if the State increases the requirement then ADUs could be a factor. Opting out allows the City to deed restrict ADUs as “affordable.”

“You can’t regulate the rent on private property,” Langalis said. “It’s not like a developer building a big apartment building, where X number of units are affordable … the homeowner can charge what they can get.”

She’d researched recent sales and found eight ranch style homes with around 800 square feet had sold this year, so the ADU size is “reasonable.”

Recent changes are modifications to a regulation that’s existed since 1984. In the nearly four decades since, only 259 applications have come in, Baker said in July.

Langalis asked him Thursday why more people haven’t built them. The old regulations had “pretty onerous requirements” while the update made in September are “generally much more permissive,” he said.

People have been inquiring since those changes were made, even without them being publicized, he said.

“The reason we don’t have more accessory apartments is the vast majority of real estate agents think they’re illegal, it’s not legal to have a second kitchen in a home,” said Langalis, a real estate agent. “…I think the opportunity here is not for people building these $100,000 places but converting space in their existing home that they don’t need, whether it’s a walkout finished basement or a garage apartment, something to that effect. And that’s very cost effective.”

Opting out

Tuesday’s Council vote required at least 10 members in favor of opting out, a two-thirds majority. Again, 12 members voted to opt out.

Basically, ADUs are apartments with kitchens, Economic & Community Development Committee Chairman John Kydes (D-District C) said. Opting out is a good idea, not just based on a P&Z reversal he approved of but based on “what ifs down the road,” as the City can be fluid, not locked into a State regulation.

Multiple Council members said it was a tough decision.

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) said she wrestled with it but while the State statute has flaws, it’s better than the P&Z approach. Her constituents want their grown children to be able to return after earning college degrees and ADUs will allow that, while also opening a path for senior citizens.

Diana Révolus (D-District B) agreed about the need for affordable housing but voted to opt out.

“The idea of what we consider affordable housing is not at all affordable,” she said. ADUs won’t diversify the City because, “Affordability is not just a brushstroke. It’s to the person’s situation.”

“We’re doing more than most communities to address affordable housing issues,” Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) said. “…The City has engaged a consultant to study affordable housing in the city. We don’t know yet what that study will tell us. If we don’t opt out, we will not have the ability to tailor our regs to address the housing needs identified in that study or elsewhere now or in the future.”

Niedzielski-Eichner quoted Langalis when she said the “vast majority” of ADUs will be attached to houses. A “tiny subset” will be detached.

“This is not going to create affordable housing,” Livingston said. “… Detached units are not going to be what most people really need.”

“I do not think that it will increase the housing stock significantly enough to make a difference and certainly is not going to address affordable housing, the issue in general,” Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said. She’s disappointed in the Commission but the State law is “cookie cutter and not meant for communities like Norwalk.”

“I’ve been very torn by this particular vote,” said David Heuvelman (D-District A), the second vote against opting out. ADUs will be a tool in the toolbox but he objected to P&Z’s “cumbersome review process.”

It was also “tough” for Jenn McMurrer (D-District C), but, “I want our community to have flexibility. And I have come to the conclusion that the only way for us to do that is to opt out.”

Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said, “It’s welcoming to see the energy and enthusiasm around this topic which has not been at the forefront for quite some time….We have to continue to momentum to look at every possible way to provide adequate housing across the city of Norwalk, and I hesitate to use the for the word affordable, but adequate housing regardless of what situation we’re trying to address.”

Citizen thoughts

The issue inspired seven citizens to weigh in during the Council’s public comments period.

Diane Cece called herself a “long proponent of ADUs” and advocated for opting out, as local regulations could become everything the State version would have been. Diane Lauricella said there was a “fear factor” involved in arguments to opt out, objecting to the restriction against wheeled small homes by saying they won’t “throw their sewage down a storm drain.”

Mushak said last week that he was surprised the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) hadn’t weighed in on wheeled homes because “sometimes they’re emptied illegally into storm sewers” even though they have self-contained sanitation systems and “that gets into a whole complicated field with the Health Department.”

Lauricella on Tuesday called Zoning’s prohibition of ADUs in front yards “ridiculous.”

“I would like to hear the Council support those of us in the community that desperately are trying to find affordable housing, that you will help us,” she said.

Richard Bonenfant, a Republican former Council member, said, “The State’s rules don’t require that anything be affordable and landlords are just going to raise the rents as much as they want. If you think that trashing the town with pools sheds in people’s front yards will bring the rental prices down, well, that didn’t happen in like the last 10,000 apartments. If you don’t have some local rules, just setting yourself up and the residents for fights … looking for parking places in front of their own homes.”