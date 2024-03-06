After Heated Debate, Norwalk Council Sets Budget Cap at $440.6 Million

The Common Council voted on a budget cap on Tuesday night.

The Norwalk Common Council voted 11-4 on Tuesday to set this year’s budget cap at $440.6 million, rejecting pleas for additional funding in a heated debate.

Council member Nicol Ayers pushed for an amendment to the cap, raising it by $300,000. While the Council does not have the ability to make line item changes in the budget, Ayers advocated for the additional funding to support the city’s IT department and the family navigator positions, which help connect residents to resources, such as energy assistance programs and early childhood care.

“The time is now to really address our cyber needs and technology in our IT department,” Ayers said. “There is no allocation for our current family navigators. That is an integral part of the community services department.”

Ayers said she was upset about how some of the budgets have been put together.

“I am tired, frustrated, irritated and dare I even say pissed off that we are yet in this situation where we have to pinch pennies and scrub a budget and ask people to go beyond their job with little to no resources,” she said. “You can’t value people but do not allow them to work and thrive. We can’t say to our fire and our police, ‘You guys are great and you’re our first responders and we respect you.’ But we constantly cut. You cannot say to community service— these are needed resources.”

But Ayers’ amendment divided the council, ultimately failing in a 8-7 vote.

The budget process now moves to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET), which is responsible for line-item budgeting in the city. The board will review the budgets of each department. It is required to keep the budget under the cap or come back to the council and ask that it be raised.

During the Council debate, some council members, like Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, advocated for the additional funding, saying the city needed to think strategically.

“I am reflecting this hope that we can send signals to the BET with a small increase, that we’re asking them to be strategic in their thinking, not to just sort of look for the lowest dollar value but the most efficient, most effective dollar value,” she said. “And that includes making investments in programs that have been proven to be effective.”

Council member Jenn McMurrer also supported the additional funding, noting that the city needed services to support its growth.

“We need to start looking at this strategically instead of being reactive year after year and saying no to everything,” she said. “We cannot continue to keep growing the way we are growing without adding any headcount or any services. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Ayers’ passionate advocacy convinced some members on the floor to switch their votes, including Jalin Sead and Josh Goldstein.

“Our constituents … they said to us last night, ‘Please don’t take away the family navigators,’ and going through this book that we got tonight, it’s not there,” Sead said. “So I think with this increasing it by $300,000. I don’t think it’s going to break the budget … Everybody knows I’m really passionate about keeping the taxes low and not pushing people out. But I do think that this is a good amendment, and it’s something that’s needed, and was brought to us from our constituents.”

But other Council members, including JIm Frayer, said that they couldn’t support even a $1 increase over the recommended cap.

“I’ve been a resident of Norwalk for 43 years—I don’t recall anything this onerous than I’ve ever seen before,” Frayer said. “To say to our citizens that the Common Council is going to raise the cap $1, I think is insulting. It’s insulting to all of our citizens that we don’t feel enough that we should be biting the bullet now. This is it and start to look in earnest to find ways to make our city more efficient and cheaper to operate.”

Council member Dajuan Wiggins also voted against the amendment—and the overall cap, stating that he was concerned about the impact of rising taxes on the residents and that he wanted to have the city take a closer look at its spending.

“I think we need to really start looking at those positions and seeing if it’s really bringing value to our city and our residents of this city,” he said. “If it’s not bringing value, those are the ones we should get rid of.”

Council President Darlene Young also voted against the amendment, saying she couldn’t tell her constituents she was raising taxes even more.

“I cannot support an increase. I don’t know if I can look at any of my constituents in the face and go, ‘Eh, we know it’s a little rough but…’” she said. “Are their incomes going up that way? We don’t know that. But this is hard. This is a hard decision. And none of us come at this lightly.”

Next Steps

Mayor Harry Rilling said they were working to find funding for the family navigators regardless of the amendment.

“I want to guarantee to the council that there are a lot of different little things that we feel we may be able to push forward,” he said. “I think we’re very confident in getting family navigators in. We do realize how important they are. And I think we can do that within this cap.”

The BET met on Monday to review the budgets of the police and fire departments, the mayor’s office, and other general government areas.

Upcoming BET meetings are as follows:

On Wednesday, March 20, members of the public will have the chance to weigh in on the recommended budget at the Board of Estimate & Taxation public hearing on the budget.