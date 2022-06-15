Norwalk Council votes to settle Morris lawsuit

NORWALK, Conn. – The Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday to settle the lawsuit filed by former Norwalk Public Schools Human Relations Officer Bruce Morris, accusing NPS of discrimination against him in the elimination of his position.

The lawsuit was slated to go to trial Wednesday, June 22.

Mayor Harry Rilling and Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) declined to share any information about the settlement.

The case went to mediation in March.

Morris alleged that a written reprimand issued to him in late 2015 and the subsequent elimination of his job in the 2016-17 school year budget were motivated by his race, color and status as a State Representative, in violation of the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act. He also alleged that he was retaliated against due to his previous opposition to discrimination. NPS stated that his job was eliminated due to budgetary concerns.

Evidence presented by Morris includes emails sent by the-Board of Education Chairman Mike Lyons in 2015, in which Lyons referred to a possible “race war” if Morris were let go at that time and called Morris a “snake.”

A document filed in 2019 estimated 10-12 days of jury selection and a 10-14-day trial.