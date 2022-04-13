Norwalk Council’s capital budget debate touches on difficult funding decisions

NORWALK, Conn. — Prepare to be impressed, because the capital budget passed Tuesday is the “most exciting” one in a long time, according to Common Council Economic & Community Development Committee Chairman John Kydes (D-District C).

“I think that the public are really going to see these changes and, and what this funding could do for them, beyond the usual of just paving and purchasing vehicles,” Kydes said, ahead of the Council vote.

Vehicles inspired the lone note of contention, as Council Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large) attempted to take $112,000 that was budgeted for the Department of Public Works fleet management program and assign it to cover Norwalk Police Department unmarked vehicles. Council members said Burnett had made “good points,” but the motion failed 10-2-3, with Burnett and Kydes issuing the only votes in favor of the idea.

The $40,996,040 capital budget will be financed by $1,012,500 from grants and other non-revenue sources and $39,998,540 in bonding. An overview of the budget’s impact on the City’s Aaa bond rating will be presented at Burnett’s Committee, Kydes said.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said last week that his department’s request for three unmarked cars was not approved, for the second year in a row. Burnett built on those remarks in attempting to rejigger expenditures and get the cars bought.

“One, the average mileage of the unmarked vehicles for the police department is currently at approximately 80,000 miles,” Burnett said. “Two, that there’s currently practically a 30-month supply chain delay in terms of getting new vehicles, which would basically even if we if we approve this now, we wouldn’t see these vehicles till 2024.”

Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca later clarified that it’s a 30-week delay.

Burnett also suggested that hybrid cars might be bought. Buying the two new cars would allow the department to cycle the old ones down to other officers, he said.

Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) asked Burnett what specific vehicles would be removed from the DPW’s fleet purchase plans to provide the money for police cruisers.

Burnett suggested that the DPW budget reduction would allow the City to “possibly reassess” that amount of expenditures.

“All these numbers are estimates, it’s not as if we have gone out and received RFPs for any of these line items,” Burnett said. “… I’m hoping that once they go out and do the necessary estimates, and even with the $112,000 for the two unmarked vehicles, it could very well possibly come in at a lower number, especially if we look at hybrid vehicles.”

Livingston said hybrid vehicles are more expensive and he’d like to take the year to research the hybrid or “electric if possible” vehicles and maybe develop a plan for a charging station at police headquarters.

“Every dollar is needed” in the DPW vehicle budget, Council Majority Leader Barbara Smyth said.

The library wanted a van but it wasn’t approved, with a notation to coordinate with “fleet services,” said Community Services Committee Chairwoman Dominique Johnson (D-At Large), speculating that the library’s van might come out of the DPW budget if it’s not cut.

Council member Thomas Keegan (R-District D) asked what emergency funding is available if a vehicle breaks down. Mayor Harry Rilling explained that a special capital appropriation would be possible.

“I also want to mention these cars that we’re talking about are driven by … the two deputies. And what will happen is they want to take the cars that they’ve been driving, send them down to the … the detective unit, the Special Victims Unit,” Rilling said.

“Having no unmarked vehicles a second year in a row really obviously puts us well behind in our plan to keep our fleet in operational condition,” Zecca said. The newest detective car is probably four years old and the oldest is about a decade old. The unmarked cars were bought in December 2016.

“We’ve been discussing the unmarked cars for a while now. I do support having an electric vehicle as part of the fleet. I think that we need some time to plan for that a little bit,” said Public Safety & General Government Committee Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C).

She said she was concerned about the supply chain delay and Zecca explained that it’s 30 weeks for the vehicles and 22 weeks for upfitting them.

It being 30 weeks, not months, “changes some of the calculus of the decision,” as it’s possible that a special appropriation could be made if needed, and supply chain issues also apply to DPW, said Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large). He added that NPD is buying 10 hybrid vehicles.

DPW cut its fleet budget in half last year, said DPW Superintendent of Operations Chris Torre. “We asked for half of what we normally would ask for historically because of COVID… given the fact that we were told this year that the plow trucks were going to increase by $60,000 next year, it would behoove us to get those this year.”

Abstaining were Nicol Ayers (D-District A), Diana Révolus (D-District B) and Darlene Young (D-District B).

Capital budget items include renovations to the South Norwalk library, school security improvements and infrastructure investments in the Monroe Street area, with support from a $6 million State grant.

“I’m very optimistic on what we’re going to see in the next year,” Kydes said. “… There’s been a lot of work, a lot of things happening behind the scenes and a lot of planning, which these budgets often take a lot of planning, so great to see these things.”