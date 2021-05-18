Norwalk couple dies in murder/suicide

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a murder/suicide they say happened Sunday at 35 Chatham Drive.

Divya Misra, 55, was killed by her husband, Rajneesh Misra, 56, who then killed himself, reports say.

“She’s been a (Norwalk Public Library) employee for over 15 years, well loved by everybody, very dedicated, committed woman who will really, really be missed,” Mayor Harry Rilling said at Monday’s Democratic Town Committee meeting, where he lead a moment of silence.

Multiple 911 calls came in at 3:58 p.m. Sunday, reporting shots fired on Chatham Drive, police say. Residents were directed to stay in their homes in what Norwalk Police called “an active and dangerous situation” in a Facebook post Sunday. Neighboring residents were evacuated for their safety, a police press release said Monday.

“One of the initial callers to the police was an adult son who reported the incident between his father and his mother. The Norwalk Police Emergency Services Unit responded, along with assistance from members of the Stamford Police ESU. Many attempts were made to contact the residents inside, but no response was received,” the press release said.

Tactical units entered the home and discovered the couple’s bodies, the release said. Neighbors were cleared to return to their homes at 7 p.m. Sunday, a Norwalk Police Facebook post indicates.

Rajneesh Misra worked in cybersecurity, according to LinkedIn. Divya Misra is listed on the NPL website as a library clerk working in circulation. As a member of Connecticut Chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO-CT), she worked to create an Indian collection at the library with books donated by India’s government, a 2019 press release said.

Rajneesh Misra worked to deliver KN95 masks to Wilton Meadows Healthcare Facility in July, another GOPIO press release notes.

Norwalk Police said there had been no previous domestic violence issues reported, “however, this is still an active investigation.”

“Domestic violence is a serious issue that has the potential to affect anyone,” the Norwalk Police press release said. “The Norwalk Police Department urges persons faced with domestic violence to reach out for help. There are many community partners that can provide assistance, such as the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. If you would like to speak to a crisis counselor for guidance and resources, please call the DVCC at 888–774–2900. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.”