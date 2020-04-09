Norwalk COVID-19 updates: Free lunch, list of services and City actions

NORWALK, Conn. — Some COVID-19-inspired Norwalk happenings:

Kind generosity at two Norwalk restaurants

Free lunch for those in need will be available for pickup on Friday April 10 at La Casa Bonita, 83 Wall St. and at Sabor De Mi Pueblo, 161 Main St., according to a flyer circulated by the restaurants. Those wishing to partake should RSVP by email to [email protected], or by phone at (203) 252-0047, or on the restaurants’ Facebook page, so that the chefs will know how much food to cook. Bilingual flyer is attached.

Two service provider directories

Norwalk ACTS has provided two COVID-19 resources:

A PDFcontaining active links to key services is here .

. A more extensive directory is here

Providers wishing to be added to this directory are invited to email [email protected]

Haskell will salute kids’ birthdays

An offer to help brighten up your child’s birthday has been extended by State Sen. Will Haskell, who represents neighboring District 26. Haskell posted the following: “Did your kid have to cancel or postpone their birthday party? I’d like to write them a card to thank them for keeping everyone safe with social distancing… even on their birthday. Please email me ([email protected]) their name/address and I’ll put it in the mail!”

Stepped-up enforcement of retail distancing guidelines

Any Norwalk grocery stores or other retailers who allow occupancy beyond 50 percent of normal capacity may face fines, as will stores failing to ensure safe physical distancing, according to a City Hall press release. Random unannounced spot checks are being carried out by the Norwalk Police Department, the Norwalk Health Department, and the mayor’s staff, all of whom will demand that any unsafe conditions be rectified immediately.

Citizens are urged to limit shopping to just one person per household, minimize the frequency of shopping trips, and maintain safe distance from others.

New anti-littering mandate

Specially labeled trash receptacles for gloves and masks are now required in retailers’ parking lots and cart return areas, by order of the mayor. Norwalk Police are watching shopping centers, and will ticket anyone seen littering.

“Coffee with a Cop” today at noon

A virtual “Coffee with a Cop” will showcase Mayor Rilling and Norwalk Chief of Police Tom Kulhawik at noon today at Instagram Live on the @NorwalkCTPD page.

Norwalk tax relief is on the Council agenda

A possible 90-day “no questions asked” grace period for any taxes due July 1 on real property, personal property or motor vehicles will be discussed on April 9 by the Common Council Finance Committee, pursuant to Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 7S which requires new taxpayer help from local municipalities. The full Council will likely vote on the measure on April 14. Mayor Harry Rilling has urged its passage.