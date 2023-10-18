Norwalk crime stats show increase, according to FBI

A chart available on FBI Crime Data Explorer.

While violent crime in Connecticut decreased in 2022, according to the State’s annual crime report released Monday, Norwalk showed an uptick.



More violent crimes were reported in 2022 than in 2021 according to FBI data, though the 2022 total was less than the stats for 2020 and previous years.

Property crimes have significantly increased, the highest stat since 2015, according to FBI data.



The Norwalk Police Department voluntarily submits crime totals to the FBI using National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), the FBI states.

Violent crime consists of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes are defined as burglary, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.



Norwalk stats, according to the FBI Crime Data Explorer:

Violent crimes

2022 : 107 violent crimes reported

: 235 violent crimes reported … 2013: 214 violent crimes reported

Homicides

2022 : One homicide

: One homicide 2018: One homicide

One homicide …2013: No homicides

Rape

2022 : 10 rapes reported

: 12 rapes reported …2013: 12 rapes reported

Aggravated assaults

2022 : 70 aggravated assaults reported

: 173 aggravated assaults reported …2013: 140 aggravated assaults reported

Robberies

2022 : 26 robberies reported

: 49 robberies reported … 2013: 61 robberies reported

Property crimes

2022 : 1,604 property crimes reported

: 1,389 property crimes reported … 2013: 1,739 property crimes reported

Motor vehicle thefts

2022 : 157 motor vehicle thefts reported

: 120 motor vehicle thefts reported … 2013: 92 motor vehicle thefts reported

Burglaries

2022 : 78 burglaries reported

: 148 burglaries reported …2013: 246 burglaries reported

Larceny/thefts

2022 : 1,368 larceny/thefts reported

: 1,116 larceny/thefts reported … 2013: 1,398 larceny/thefts reported

The crime rate in Norwalk was 41.4 per 1,000 residents, according to the State’s report. State police reported an additional 12 crimes in Norwalk, half of then crimes against persons, five property crimes and one crime against society.