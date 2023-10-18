Norwalk crime stats show increase, according to FBI

While violent crime in Connecticut decreased in 2022, according to the State’s annual crime report released Monday, Norwalk showed an uptick.
More violent crimes were reported in 2022 than in 2021 according to FBI data, though the 2022 total was less than the stats for 2020 and previous years.
Property crimes have significantly increased, the highest stat since 2015, according to FBI data.
The Norwalk Police Department voluntarily submits crime totals to the FBI using National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), the FBI states.
Violent crime consists of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes are defined as burglary, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.
Norwalk stats, according to the FBI Crime Data Explorer:
Violent crimes
- 2022: 107 violent crimes reported
- 2021: 52 violent crimes reported
- 2020: 135 violent crimes reported
- 2019: 173 violent crimes reported
- 2018: 235 violent crimes reported
- … 2013: 214 violent crimes reported
Homicides
- 2022: One homicide
- 2021: Two homicides
- 2020: One homicide
- 2019: One homicide
- 2018: One homicide
- …2013: No homicides
Rape
- 2022: 10 rapes reported
- 2021: Seven rapes reported
- 2020: 12 rapes reported
- 2019: Eight rapes reported
- 2018: 12 rapes reported
- …2013: 12 rapes reported
Aggravated assaults
- 2022: 70 aggravated assaults reported
- 2021: 29 aggravated assaults reported
- 2020: 100 aggravated assaults reported
- 2019: 135 aggravated assaults reported
- 2018: 173 aggravated assaults reported
- …2013: 140 aggravated assaults reported
Robberies
- 2022: 26 robberies reported
- 2021: 14 robberies reported
- 2020: 22 robberies reported
- 2019: 29 robberies reported
- 2018: 49 robberies reported
- … 2013: 61 robberies reported
Property crimes
- 2022: 1,604 property crimes reported
- 2021: 1,187 property crimes reported
- 2020: 1,271 property crimes reported
- 2019: 1,290 property crimes reported
- 2018: 1,389 property crimes reported
- … 2013: 1,739 property crimes reported
Motor vehicle thefts
- 2022: 157 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 2021: 150 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 2020: 141 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 2019: 125 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 2018: 120 motor vehicle thefts reported
- … 2013: 92 motor vehicle thefts reported
Burglaries
- 2022: 78 burglaries reported
- 2021: 95 burglaries reported
- 2020: 151 burglaries reported
- 2019: 136 burglaries reported
- 2018: 148 burglaries reported
- …2013: 246 burglaries reported
Larceny/thefts
- 2022: 1,368 larceny/thefts reported
- 2021: 941 larceny/thefts reported
- 2020: 979 larceny/thefts reported
- 2019: 1,025 larceny/thefts reported
- 2018: 1,116 larceny/thefts reported
- … 2013: 1,398 larceny/thefts reported
The crime rate in Norwalk was 41.4 per 1,000 residents, according to the State’s report. State police reported an additional 12 crimes in Norwalk, half of then crimes against persons, five property crimes and one crime against society.
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.