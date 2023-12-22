Norwalk deals with bus driver shortage

A shortage of bus drivers in the city—and around the country as a whole—is causing “challenges in some of our bus routes,” Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella told the Board of Education on Tuesday.

“The driver shortage is still a national issue,” Johanna Zanvettor, transportation coordinator for Norwalk Public Schools, told the board. “This driver shortage started just before COVID. And unfortunately COVID has exacerbated the issue.”

Norwalk has 74 bus routes and nine of them are currently open, Zanvettor said, affecting more than 980 students each day. Overall, the district transports about 7,800 students on a daily basis, she said.

Of the nine open routes, six of them are covered by spare drivers, leaving three each day that are truly open, Zanvettor said. However, if people call out sick or are on leave, that adds to the shortage.

“What happens is, we have to combine routes based on capacity,” she said. “We also double back bus routes.”

That’s where a bus picks up students from one neighborhood and then drops them off and then doubles back to cover another open route, Zanvettor explained.

“We also do stacking, which is where if the bus has enough time in between one school to the other they’ll use that driver to cover in another place,” she said. “And so what does that mean for us? It provides services to our community, but it creates late arrival at schools, longer ride times. And it also creates an issue directly affecting that parent tracking app.”

Estrella said that the district had been hearing from parents and community members so she thought it was important to discuss the transportation issues.

“Our parents have been expressing concerns around this and I want to make sure the community understands some of the obstacles that are inhibiting us in maintaining the smooth transportation cycles that we’ve had in the past and some of the action steps that we are taking to move forward to address some of these challenges,” Estrella said.

Incentives and advertising

The city pays its drivers $843 a week, which is in line with the national average of $842, Zanvettor said. Some districts in the area have been adding to their incentives to help attract and retain drivers. For example, Stamford is paying drivers about $100 more a week now, because they have 34 open routes of 157.

“Drivers are at a premium. You can go anywhere, if you have your school bus endorsement, so they’re competing with each other,” she said.

In Norwalk, the district offers a weekly attendance and safety bonus and the ability for drivers to make more money if they pick up other routes, like field trips.

Zanvettor also noted that they’re doing more in terms of advertising to help recruit drivers and they already have some trainees in the pipeline who they hope will help alleviate some of the shortages in January.

Extracurricular challenges

In addition to posing challenges for getting students to and from school, the district is also facing challenges with transporting students to extracurriculars, particularly sports, which involve traveling across the state.

Our athletic directors, we’ve been working with them, we’ve been coming up with out of the box ideas on how to coordinate with other districts and with other teams,” Zanvettor said. “The ones that are closer in distance—Stamford, Darien—it’s easy to drop off and come back and have a driver be able to pick up a dismissal route. But the ones that go out to Danbury or Bridgeport are fearful. They’re harder because of the traffic that we’re experiencing.”

That has required the district to outsource some of those rides and use other means of transportation for students, which is more expensive, according to Sandra Faioes, the assistant superintendent of business and operations for the district.

“We’ve been able to fill some of those gaps with coach buses—it just becomes really expensive,” she said. “So the problem is, when you start to use coach buses as your transportation, then that exacerbates that budget.”

Reasons for the shortage

Zanvettor said that both in Norwalk and across the country there’s multiple reasons why drivers are leaving.

“Major causes that were reported by the National Association of Pupil Transportation were benefits, low salary, retirement and stress,” she said. “Unfortunately, being a bus driver does a lot on a person, because they’re responsible for between 55 to 60 students’ lives every day driving to and from school.”

One of the biggest challenges for recruiting drivers are the requirements for the CDL license that’s needed to operate the bus.

“Part of your CDL training is you need to be able to lift the hood of the vehicle school bus and be able to point out mechanically specific safety points within the actual engine,” Zanvettor said. “Part of the issue there is, if a person is a smaller statute or maybe a little bit older, that can be challenging for them.”

Twelve states, not including Connecticut, have lobbied successfully for a waiver to that requirement and Faioes said that they’re reaching out to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation to ask them about potential solutions. She also said that there’s work being done on the national level to lobby for all states to have access to the waivers.

Other reasons included drivers retiring or moving away. However, according to data from the school some drivers cited student behavior as a reason for leaving. Board member Colin Hosten said that this was concerning.

“One of the drivers cited disruption as his reason for moving to a different route—that’s exacerbating some of the shortages as well,” he said. “And potentially creating a work environment that is not safe for drivers either. So I think that’s something we should consider—obviously, there’s no simple solution.”

Estrella said that when they had additional federal funding during COVID the district was able to have paraprofessionals on all of the buses.

“The feedback that we received was quite positive, because we didn’t have any bus incidents, when we did,” she said. “The challenge is, it would cost us around over $1 million a year to have our paraeducators riding the buses on a consistent basis. One of the things that we could consider for the future, but there’s a cost attached to it.”

Board Chairwoman Diana Carpio said that she hoped they would continue to work on solutions, but noted it was a challenging problem.

“I think the public also has to remember that we don’t own the bus company. And you know, the CDL is not something easy to have. So it’s not anybody that can just get trained to become a bus driver. So there is a lot of work to be done,” she said.

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.