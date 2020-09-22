Norwalk Democrats appoint Révolus to Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — Diana Révolus is assuming the Norwalk Common Council seat formerly held by Ernie Dumas.

Norwalk Democrats on Monday appointed Révolus to replace Dumas, who has resigned. She was chosen by District B earlier this month.

Dumas has been ill. He got a flu shot before going to Arizona in February and has been feeling poorly since, he said Monday.

Révolus, a community activist, was appointed to the Fair Rent Commission in March, replacing Council member Manny Langella. She’s a former Roton Middle School Governance Council member and a current Brien McMahon High School Governance Council member, according to her resume. She’s also a Norwalk ACTS Board member, a Democratic Town Committee member, an NAACP member and a mentor through the Human Services Council.

Révolus is owner of ASE organization and an entry level real estate investor, her resume states.

“We think that Diana brings forward the drive and determination and the love and care that we need, someone to stand up for what District B needs with the Common Council,” Sonia Oliver said to the DTC.

“Thank you, and for a person who once again just has a passion for our community, I just will respect and appreciate the seat,” Révolus said.

Dumas was appointed to the Council in 2018 to replace Council member Faye Bowman, who moved out of town. Norwalk Democrats endorsed his candidacy last year and he easily won election.

He has attended four of 15 Council meetings since Jan. 1.

“I appreciate all of the people that voted for me to be on the Council and I apologize that I wasn’t there to do my part. It’s just one of those things,” Dumas said.

He’s missed Council meetings but attended a lot of the caucus meetings that happen the night before, he said. Dumas, 73, said he’s been “out of it” and “worn down” since the Arizona trip. His wife goes to work every day and “I’m here… But by the grace of God, I’ll be OK.”