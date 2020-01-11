Norwalk Democrats choose 55, rejecting three veteran members

NORWALK, Conn. — Some key Democratic Town Committee members aren’t returning for the 2018-20 term, given the vote held Thursday.

That’s if they don’t seek a primary to reverse the results. DTC Chairman Ed Camacho said no primaries are expected.

Embattled Board of Education member Mike Barbis, who was censured by the DTC in December, did not run for reelection to the political body. Barbis ally and close friend Nora King did, but fell well short, according to sources. Camacho won election to represent District E on the DTC; he hasn’t been a member in four years and formerly represented District B.

Mike Mushak did not get reelected to represent District B, but former Board of Education member Migdalia Rivas is back on board, should the results stand.

The DTC changed its rules in 2015 to expand its membership from 35 to 55, allowing 11 members per district. At that time, the rules were changed to allow that it could be run by a chairman who is not a member.

The body endorses candidates for election and appoints replacements for Common Council members or Board of Education members who resign.

Barbis and King did not reply to Friday emails asking about the vote.

Turnout at the caucuses was typically light though spirited; about 55 votes were cast in District B.

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells provided this list of winning candidates:

District A

Nicol Ayers

Andres Jose Bermudez-Hallstrom

Christopher Bylone

David Heuvelman

Laoise King

Eloisa Melendez

Rosa Murray

Kadeem Roberts

Jalin Sead

Babar Sheikh

Darius Williams

District B

Ronald Banks

Ernest Dumas

Sherelle Harris

Jacquen Jordan-Byron

Sonia Oliver

Diana Révolus

Migdalia Rivas

Travis Simms

Sharon Stewart

Sandra Stokes

Martha Wooten-Dumas

District C

Jennifer Balliett

Naomi Kydes

John Kydes

Linda Langston

Jennifer McAllister

Pamela Parkington

Brenda Penn-Williams

Beth Siegelbaum

George Theodoridis

Stephanie Thomas

Johnnie Mae Weldon

District D

Gregory Burnett, Sr.

Lauren Gray

Dominique Johnson

Diane Keefe

Patricia Marshock

Barbara Meyer-Mitchell

James Page

Nicholas Sacchinelli

Barbara Corbett-Smyth

Joe Tamburri

George Tsiranides

District E

Ed Camacho

Deb D’Arinzo

Tina Duryea

Mary Finnegan

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

Colin Hosten

Esther Murillo

Lucia Rilling

Kevin Tepas

Patricia Tinto

Galen Wells

Unpacking that a bit, the District A membership has four changes: Chris Yerinides did not run, and Elsa Peterson Obuchowski, Julie Corbett and Dickson DeMarche fell short. Sheikh, Hallstrom and Bylone are new, and Murray is a former member who hasn’t been on the body since 2016. She was on the Board of Education for 20 years before retiring in 2015.

Jackie Lightfield’s name was on the ballot but she fell well short according to results obtained through a different source; Ayers got the most votes at 42.

District B had 17 candidates for the 11 seats, even after Bruce Morris withdrew his name to allow others to serve, according to Bobby Burgess. The results show three shifts; in addition to Mushak, Manny Langella fell short. Ray Dunlap did not run. Révolus and Jordan-Byron are new, while Council member Ernie Dumas has served before but not in the last four years.

District C’s turnover, should the results stand, would feature Balliett, McAllister, Theodoridis and Naomi Kydes as new members. Current members Ed Holowinko, Lisa Nuzzo, Sam Pride and Doug Stern are not on the list; NancyOnNorwalk does not know if they ran.

District D already had turnover, given the departure last month of Bruce Kimmel and Kay Anderson, who switched their party affiliations to Independent. Keefe has never run for the DTC before. Current members Lynne Moore and Marilyn Robinson are not on Wells’ list of winners; NancyOnNorwalk does not know if they ran.

New to District E will be Finnegan, Flaherty-Ludwig and Tepas, should the results stand. Not returning will be Marc Bradley, Christopher Dowling, John Nash, Barbis and King.

Barbis, King and Mushak have served on the DTC since at least 2014.

Barbis and King voted last month in favor of appointing Shirley Mosby to the Board of Education, in opposition to the majority decision in favor of Hosten. King’s vote was cast by a proxy although she was present at the beginning of the meeting.