Norwalk Democrats present slate of candidates for fall election

From left, Democratic Town Committee member Colin Hosten and Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez lead applause Monday for Democrats who have served their city but are not running for reelection, in the City Hall community room.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Democrats unveiled a full slate of candidates for office at a cordial Monday evening meeting in City Hall.

Three newcomers are running for the five Board of Education seats up for votes this year, along with incumbents Diana Carpio and Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig.

Running for the District A BoE seat held by Godfrey Azima is Zoning Commissioner Hector Pachas; Howard White is seeking the District B BoE seat, now held by Sherelle Harris;

Ashley Gulyas is running for the District D BoE seat held by Erica DePalma

About a third of the 15 Common Council candidates are newcomers.

Democratic Common Council at large candidate Johan Lopez.

Johan Lopez has entered the Council at large fray, nominated by Ed Camacho, who was appointed to a slot in January to replace Dominique Johnson and has declined to run for the post.

Other new faces include Jan Degenshein and Angela Giraldo for District D Common Council. Incumbent Heidi Alterman is not running for reelection; the other District D seat is held by the lone Council Republican, Bryan Meek, who was appointed to replace Tom Keegan when Keegan retired.

Jalin Sead is running for the Council District A seat being vacated by David Heuvelman; Melissa Murray is running for District C Common Council, a seat held by veteran member John Kydes; Jim Frayer, who was appointed to replace Tom Livingston when Livingston accepted the role as interim Chief of Staff, is running for a District E seat.

Norwalk Republicans meet Tuesday to endorse candidates.

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said he has not yet received petitions for candidates seeking office by collecting signatures.

The full Democratic slate:

Mayor

Harry Rilling (incumbent)

Town Clerk

Rick McQuaid (incumbent; cross-endorsed Republican)

Common Council at large

Greg Burnett (incumbent)

Josh Goldstein (incumbent)

Johan Lopez

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (incumbent)

Barbara Smyth (incumbent)

District A Council

Nicol Ayers (incumbent)

Jalin Sead

District B Council

Diana Révolus (incumbent)

Darlene Young (incumbent)

District C Council

Jenn McMurrer (incumbent)

Melissa Murray



District D Counci

Jan Degenshein

Angela Giraldo

District E Council

Jim Frayer (incumbent)

Lisa Shanahan (incumbent)

Board of Education District A

Hector Pachas

Board of Education District B

Howard White

Board of Education District C

Diana Carpio (incumbent)

Board of Education District D

Ashley Gulyas

Board of Education District E

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig (incumbent)

City Treasurer

Donna King

City Sheriff

Bobby Burgess (incumbent)

Selectmen

Andy Garfunkel (incumbent)

Samuel Pride (incumbent)

Constable

Darius Williams

Ernest Dumas (incumbent)

Jalin Sead (incumbent)

Johnnie Mae Weldon (incumbent)

First Taxing District

Treasurer: Rosa Murray (incumbent)

Second Taxing District

Commissioner: Sonja Oliver (incumbent)

Commissioner: David Westmoreland (incumbent)

Treasurer: Darlene Young (incumbent)

Third Taxing District

Pamela Parkington (incumbent)

Sixth Taxing District