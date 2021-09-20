Norwalk Dems begin Get Out the Vote campaign

Hey — At the end of the video, in my opinion, I think the Mayor directed a spitting gesture in Bob Duff’s direction..Did anyone pickup on that?

When Mayor Rilling mentions what the Democratic party stands for, my first thought was Duff’s lying about the Norwalk Police Department at the height of tensions last summer. AND all those who actually believed a word he said.

My second thought was the current Board of Education and the issues surrounding the transformation of our school system into a free for all. But that’s ok, because Norwalk is rated #1 or 2 in their school category thru out CT our Politicians say — What they don’t say is that group of schools is the lowest achieving grouping in the State. Somehow they’ve forgotten to tell us that. We’re being taken as “chumps” by these politicians and it’s time to bring that to light.

My third thought was the upcoming revaluation and the surprise shock that awaits our homeowners. I’d like our candidates to address that at some point. Those Democrats from Rowayton will have some explaining to do to their constituents — My guess is it will be after the election cycle.

Most of these politicians are well meaning….They just have no clue and voters need to call them out. For goodness sakes, in my opinion our State Senator is better suiting for giving the weather rather than representing Norwalk. — Don’t give me that Bull about funding for Norwalk HS. As they say the “Devil is in the Details”. This project will hurt Norwalk financially and it won’t help our kids understand the difference between Science and Science Fiction.