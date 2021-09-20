Norwalk Dems begin Get Out the Vote campaign
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling knows he’s not a shoo-in, he said Saturday.
Norwalk Democrats held a campaign kickoff in the Town Green, where Rilling told the assembled faithful – about 40 people – that they need to get out the vote this fall.
Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story.
“It can’t be said enough. If we don’t get out the vote, anything can happen,” Rilling said. “When you see low voter turnout, that’s when you see a surprise.”
Rilling is being challenged by Republican candidate Jonathan Riddle.
2 comments
Mimi Chang September 20, 2021 at 8:58 am
Thank you for including part of the campaign kickoff video, Nancy. Can you kindly include the video in its entirety, so we can hear Senator Duff’s message to the audience? A DTC member who attended this kickoff has commented on social media, “As Senator Bob Duff said, these elections are often where politicians get their start. Republicans and ‘Independents’ are running radical candidates that we NEED to push back against.” In the name of transparency, I’m sure the candidates and many of your readers would like to hear for themselves what our Senator had to say on Saturday.
John O'Neill September 20, 2021 at 10:23 am
Hey — At the end of the video, in my opinion, I think the Mayor directed a spitting gesture in Bob Duff’s direction..Did anyone pickup on that?
When Mayor Rilling mentions what the Democratic party stands for, my first thought was Duff’s lying about the Norwalk Police Department at the height of tensions last summer. AND all those who actually believed a word he said.
My second thought was the current Board of Education and the issues surrounding the transformation of our school system into a free for all. But that’s ok, because Norwalk is rated #1 or 2 in their school category thru out CT our Politicians say — What they don’t say is that group of schools is the lowest achieving grouping in the State. Somehow they’ve forgotten to tell us that. We’re being taken as “chumps” by these politicians and it’s time to bring that to light.
My third thought was the upcoming revaluation and the surprise shock that awaits our homeowners. I’d like our candidates to address that at some point. Those Democrats from Rowayton will have some explaining to do to their constituents — My guess is it will be after the election cycle.
Most of these politicians are well meaning….They just have no clue and voters need to call them out. For goodness sakes, in my opinion our State Senator is better suiting for giving the weather rather than representing Norwalk. — Don’t give me that Bull about funding for Norwalk HS. As they say the “Devil is in the Details”. This project will hurt Norwalk financially and it won’t help our kids understand the difference between Science and Science Fiction.