Norwalk Dems fill one vacant Council seat

By


Newly appointed Common Council member Nicole Eaddy (D-District C) offers her thoughts at Monday’s Democratic Town Committee meeting on Zoom.

Nicole Eaddy has been appointed to fill the District C Common Council seat left vacant by Melissa Murray.

Eaddy is a “fantastic person,” Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said in nominating her at Monday’s Democratic Town Committee meeting. She described Eaddy as calm, patient and thoughtful, and said Eaddy has already attended “all of the Council meetings plus some” and is “very well versed in what is going on.”

In what Democratic Town Committee Chairman Colin Hosten called a “very rare” event, both of District C’s Council members–McMurrer and Murray–announced their resignations on the same day last month.

McMurrer cited family needs when she resigned, effective July 22. Murray said scheduling conflicts with getting her masters in Family & Health Communications at Fairfield University prompted her resignation, effective Monday.

Murray did not attend the DTC meeting.

“I would not be able to leave this seat without knowing that she was going to be a wonderful, wonderful council member and represent District C well,” McMurrer said.

Eaddy is an Accounts Payable Specialist with GameChange Solar, according to her LinkedIn page.

“I’ve known Nicole for several years and have kind of watched her grow and bloom and learn about everything going on in Norwalk. And she learns from everybody, and I think she’s gonna be great in this position,” Beth Siegelbaum said.

“She’s got a wonderful disposition. She is thoughtful. She is precise. She is organized. I am so truly truly so happy that she has taken this upon herself,” Pam Parkington said.

“I am truly an extremely honored and grateful for this opportunity,” Eaddy said. “I gotta be honest, this was not something on my bucket list. Nonetheless, I do not take this position lightly.”

