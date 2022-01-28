Norwalk Dems force District E primary, to be held Tuesday

NORWALK, Conn. — District E Democrats have succeeded in forcing a primary to decide who will get 11 Democratic Town Committee seats.

This follows the surprise candidacy of 11 Rowayton fans of the late Mike Barbis, eight of whom won the Jan. 10 caucus for the DTC and some of whom have not been Democrats for long. The DTC had presented a slate of 11 candidates, most of them incumbents, who said they didn’t know of the new group until the weekend before the Monday vote.

Turnout for the caucus was unprecedented, in the words of “Democrats for a Balanced District E,” who had been organized as DTC candidates by the DTC.

More than 400 ballots were cast and the top winner got 225 votes. The eight challengers submitted about 280 petitions to force a primary, although only 238 were needed, according to Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells.

Wells said the ballot will feature the 11 caucus winners at the top and the eight challengers at the bottom, thusly:

Aimee Malloy Ableman

Anne Allen

Ed Camacho

Todd R. Deklyn

Sara J. Ingrassia

Camille Josephine Legnani

Benita A. (Watford) Raleigh

Jody A. Sattler

Alyson W. Smith

Sarah S. Wayland

Stuart W. Wells III

Paul B. Barringer II

Tina L. Duryea

Priscilla Feral

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

Colin A. Hosten​

Esther Murillo​

Lucia C. Rilling​

Kevin M. Tepas​

It will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 1 at these polling places:

Brookside Elementary School, 382 Highland Ave. (District E1)

Rowayton Elementary School, 1 Roton Ave. (District E2)

Fox Run Elementary School, 228 Fillow St. (District E3)

Wells said he doesn’t have a cost estimate yet for the primary.

The eight challengers, who petitioned together, cited “concerns about the circumstances leading up to and during the caucus as their motive to ensure that Democrats in District E get the full and fair election they deserve to elect their DTC members for the 2022-2024 term,” in the “Democrats for a Balanced District E” news release.

“The slate of eleven includes eight challengers consisting of Democrats who live in all precincts of District E,” the news release said. “The eight will appear on Row B of the primary ballot, and along with three endorsed Democrats who will appear on Row A, represent a balanced slate for District E, which comprises many neighborhoods, including Brookside, Harbor View, Rowayton, Village Creek, and West Norwalk to complete the slate of eleven.”

The alternative slate was said to be organized by Sattler, who ran for the BoE last fall on the Independents for Norwalk-line although she reportedly approached the DTC first. It developed after the DTC’s District E Committee recommended Flaherty-Ludwig for the Barbis seat over Sattler, during a Dec. 1 meeting. Sattler supporters, new to the process, attended the meeting and said that their voices weren’t heard. Barbis would have wanted Sattler, they said.

This gets confusing, but the DTC has district subcommittees. Anyone can attend their district’s Committee meeting and after attending three times, can vote. The DTC itself is separate from the subcommittee. Sattler supporters were in their first meeting and said the people who earned the right to vote by attending Democratic meetings voted against the will of the district.

Ten of Sattler’s alternative slate members live in Rowayton. The exception is Deklyn, a Brookside resident who serves as Rowayton Fire Department Chief.

Allen and Wayland were registered as unaffiliated voters until Dec. 2, the day after the contentious District E Committee meeting, when they became Democrats. Sattler was unaffiliated until June 2019, when she became a Democrat. Three members of Sattler’s slate have previously been registered Republican.

The eight alternative slate members who won the caucus released this statement:

“We believe that the voters spoke on January 10th and the endorsed slate, which has representatives from multiple areas of District E, represents a balanced slate. While the other candidates would like to paint us as all being the same, we are actually a group of eight unique individuals who bring different skills, strengths, and experiences to the committee. What we all do share is our love of Norwalk, our years of volunteer experience in this city, and a desire to improve the lives of all Norwalk residents. One of our main goals is to communicate to other District E Democrats how to get involved and encourage them to have a voice in the decisions that affect our community.

“Many of us are parents of children in Norwalk Public Schools, which we have not been allowed to enter during school hours for almost 2 years – not even for in-person parent-teacher conferences. The idea that Brookside, Rowayton and Fox Run elementary schools can be open for a re-election really shows how out of touch many of these representatives are and that they are undeterred by the burden this will place on school administrators, staff and students.

“Unlike some of those who were elected previously and lost on January 10, we are committed to attending both NDTC (Norwalk Democratic Town Committee) meetings and District E Democratic Committee meetings on a regular basis. We are committed to being present, open-minded, and inclusive of all in District E. We are looking forward to working with all other members of the NDTC.”

The “Democrats for a Balanced District E” slate “consists of many familiar names and experienced campaigners with a history of supporting the Democratic Party, as well as dedicated activists and newer members who will bring fresh energy to the party,” the group’s news release said.

“We bring a wide range of qualities to the table,” former DTC Chairman Ed Camacho is quoted as saying. “We all prioritize representing the entire district, not just one neighborhood.”

Camacho was one of the caucus winners.

The news release said, “The DTC website notes that with the upcoming 2022 Midterms and CT State elections, local political engagement is more critically important than ever to help elect Democrats in Norwalk, Connecticut, and in our country.”

The Sattler supporters have spoken only of the BoE seat open in 2023 and of education issues.